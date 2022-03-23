(KXAN) — As the National Weather Service continues to survey the damage caused during the March 21 tornado outbreak, they’ve started releasing detailed reports about each tornado.

The “Kingsbury Tornado” as it will be known, started in Guadalupe County and ended in Caldwell County.

Kingsbury/Caldwell County Tornado Facts

RATING: EF-2

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND 115MPH

PATH LENGTH: 7.53 MILES

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH: 600 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START TIME: 5:48PM ON MARCH 21ST, 2022

START LOCATION: 3 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF KINGSBURY IN GUADALUPE COUNTY, TEXAS

END TIME: 6:08PM ON MARCH 21ST, 2022

END LOCATION: 3 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF FENTRESS IN CALDWELL COUNTY, TEXAS

National Weather Service Storm Survey Summary

Survey summary from the National Weather Service:

The supercell that produced the Kingsbury Tornado developed to the West of Seguin dropping large hail across central Guadalupe County. East of Seguin the storm began to rotate, prompting a Tornado Warning.

A damage survey found mostly small tree limbs down and a few metal pieces off of two sheds south of I-10 and east of Seguin more consistent with straight-line wind damage. The rotation began to tighten as the storm crossed interstate 10 at 5:47 p.m. Based on radar data the tornado began roughly a minute later.

Track of the Kingsbury Tornado that hit Caldwell and Guadalupe Counties on March 21, 2022 (KXAN Graphic)

The tornado crossed Appling Road where it took off metal panels from two different barn structures including one barn that lost all of its metal roofing and possibly part of an exterior wall. The tornado next Crossed Hwy 90 and moved almost in parallel to Woodrow Center Road for about a mile and a half damaging several large trees and two residences.

One residence sustained minor damage to their roof in the form of lost shingles. The other residence, a neighbor sustained more significant damage to their roof. On the same property, a large RV was moved about 100 feet from where it was parked and then destroyed when it hit a tree. Their old wooden barn was pushed over and twisted.

The tornado continued down Woodrow Center Road and crossed Gander Slough Road. It moved back into an area of shrubs and trees with not many roads along the San Marcos River. Back along the river, a large grove of trees sustained damage with large trees were either snapped in the middle of the trunk, uprooted completely, or heavily damaged.

As the storm began to cycle the tornado began to move northeast and then more north. Another grove of trees was heavily impacted before another family residence was hit including a 4 person ATV being thrown. Two Large trees estimated over 300 years old being either snapped or fully uprooted.

The tornado then crossed Hwy 80 before impacting one more residence damaging an old RV and causing more tree damage.

The tornado quickly fell apart to the northeast of Stairtown and dissipated near FM 671.

The National Weather Service notes that this information is preliminary and subject to change pending a final review.