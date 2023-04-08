AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe weather season has been very active throughout the United States, not just for the shear number of tornadoes, but their intensity.

New data published by the Storm Prediction Center analyzed data through the first three months of the year. That data is still considered preliminary as storm and tornado reports are yet to be finalized.

Tornado count: January-March

For the first three months of the year, the United States has the second highest tornado count on record. Through March 31, 389 tornadoes have been reported in the U.S., just nine tornadoes shy of the most tornadoes during that period which happened in 2017.

U.S. tornado count (January through March). (Courtesy: Storm Prediction Center)

March tornadoes

The number of tornadoes in March alone was significant. 162 tornadoes were reported, the 5th most ever for the month. Last year, 2022, holds the record for most tornadoes in March since records were kept in 1950.

March tornado count. (Courtesy: Storm Prediction Center)

March’s tornadoes weren’t just significant in number, but intensity. March brought two EF-4 tornadoes. The violent tornadoes from Rolling Fork, MS on March 24 and Keota, IA on March 31 means that for five consecutive years the United States has recorded a violent tornado…tied for the longest stretch of violent tornadoes with 1963 to 1967.

6th most tornadoes in a single day

The preliminary count of 108 tornadoes on March 31, 2023 is the sixth most tornadoes in a day since record keeping began in 1950. A day is considered midnight to midnight Greenwich Mean Time, so as to account for tornado outbreaks that cover multiple time zones.

Most tornadoes in a day. (Courtesy: Storm Prediction Center)

Not just tornadoes, but other severe weather

It wasn’t just twisters causing problems in March, all modes of severe weather added up to a very active month.

There were 1,821 severe weather reports in March 2023. The 10-year rolling average number of severe weather reports in March is 1,036.

Severe weather reports through the end of March 2023. (Courtesy: Storm Prediction Center)

Looking ahead

April, May and June can be very active severe weather months throughout the United States. Here in Central Texas our severe weather season usually peaks in May before more active severe weather retreats northward as our summer heat builds in.