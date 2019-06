Tornado caused damage near Liberty Hill

10:30 p.m.: 3,500 Austin Power customers are currently without power across the service area. Austin Power cautions that some customers may be without power overnight.

10:30 p.m. Update: We currently have 3,500 customers without power across the service area. Estimated restoration times have been suspended on the outage map as our crews work on assessing the damage. Some customers may be without power overnight. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/7CZ8tPUUxq

9:45 p.m.: KXAN viewers Ethan DeAngelis and Mark Kendrick captured stunning shots of lightning from around Central Texas