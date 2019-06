Tornado caused damage near Liberty Hill

Here are the latest damage reports from Sunday’s severe storms. A tornado was confirmed 7 miles west-southwest of Liberty Hill. It was an EF-0 tornado with winds between 65-85 mph. Some tree damage was reported near CR-287.

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT…SUMMARY

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO TX

1244 PM CDT MON JUN 10 2019

..TIME… …EVENT… …CITY LOCATION… …LAT.LON…

..DATE… ….MAG…. ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. …SOURCE….

..REMARKS..

0550 PM TSTM WND GST 6 WNW BUCHANAN DAM 30.79N 98.50W

06/09/2019 M78 MPH LLANO TX TRAINED SPOTTER

SPOTTER MEASURED PEAK GUST OF 78 MPH WITH

NUMEROUS TREES KNOCKED DOWN.

0602 PM TSTM WND GST 3 NNE LLANO 30.78N 98.66W

06/09/2019 M58 MPH LLANO TX ASOS

0606 PM HAIL LLANO 30.75N 98.67W

06/09/2019 E2.75 INCH LLANO TX COCORAHS

.

0616 PM HAIL GRANGER 30.72N 97.44W

06/09/2019 E1.75 INCH WILLIAMSON TX PUBLIC

0618 PM HAIL 4 NNE SERENADA 30.75N 97.67W

06/09/2019 E2.00 INCH WILLIAMSON TX PUBLIC

LARGE HAIL AND ALSO REPORTS OF LARGE TREE

LIMBS DOWN.

0634 PM TORNADO 7 WSW LIBERTY HILL 30.63N 98.03W

06/09/2019 WILLIAMSON TX PUBLIC

BASED ON EYEWITNESS REPORTS AND TREE DAMAGE

PICTURES SENT INTO THE OFFICE.

0639 PM HAIL LLANO 30.75N 98.68W

06/09/2019 E1.75 INCH LLANO TX PUBLIC

0648 PM TSTM WND DMG SPICEWOOD 30.47N 98.15W

06/09/2019 BURNET TX PUBLIC

MULTIPLE LARGE LIMBS BLOWN OFF TREES.

0700 PM HAIL 2 S ELGIN 30.32N 97.38W

06/09/2019 E1.00 INCH BASTROP TX COCORAHS

0705 PM TSTM WND DMG 1 WNW CANYON LAKE 29.88N 98.28W

06/09/2019 COMAL TX PUBLIC

DELAYED REPORT OF A TREE SNAPPED IN CANYON

LAKE.

0705 PM TSTM WND DMG 8 W BANKERSMITH 30.12N 98.96W

06/09/2019 KERR TX PUBLIC

PICTURES OF TREES DOWN SENT TO THE OFFICE.

0707 PM TSTM WND GST 3 NE MANOR 30.38N 97.52W

06/09/2019 M50 MPH TRAVIS TX TRAINED SPOTTER

.

0710 PM TSTM WND GST 1 E MANOR 30.35N 97.54W

06/09/2019 E81 MPH TRAVIS TX TRAINED SPOTTER

0712 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 WSW JOLLYVILLE 30.44N 97.78W

06/09/2019 WILLIAMSON TX PUBLIC

LARGE TREE LIMBS KNOCKED DOWN.

0720 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 ESE LEANDER 30.55N 97.83W

06/09/2019 WILLIAMSON TX PUBLIC

LARGE TREE LIMB KNOCKED DOWN.

0721 PM TSTM WND GST MANSFIELD DAM 30.39N 97.91W

06/09/2019 M70 MPH TRAVIS TX TRAINED SPOTTER

0722 PM TSTM WND GST 3 ENE MANOR 30.36N 97.51W

06/09/2019 E70 MPH TRAVIS TX AMATEUR RADIO

NEAR TOWER LANE AND BOIS D ARC ROAD.

0730 PM TSTM WND DMG 1 W BASTROP 30.11N 97.32W

06/09/2019 BASTROP TX PUBLIC

MULTIPLE TREES DOWN IN AND AROUND BASTROP.

0737 PM TSTM WND DMG 6 N AUSTIN 30.36N 97.72W

06/09/2019 TRAVIS TX PUBLIC

LARGE TREE DOWN BLOCKING OHLEN ROAD.

0737 PM TSTM WND GST 1 SSE BERGSTROM INTERNA 30.19N 97.66W

06/09/2019 E60 MPH TRAVIS TX ASOS

.

0742 PM TSTM WND DMG AUSTIN 30.28N 97.73W

06/09/2019 TRAVIS TX PUBLIC

TREE DOWN ON 15TH STREET NEAR RED RIVER ST.

THAT IS BLOCKING TWO LANES.

0745 PM HAIL 6 SW BASTROP 30.05N 97.36W

06/09/2019 E1.75 INCH BASTROP TX PUBLIC

0748 PM TSTM WND DMG KYLE 29.99N 97.88W

06/09/2019 HAYS TX PUBLIC

LARGE TREE LIMB DOWN IN KYLE, TX.

0750 PM TSTM WND DMG NIEDERWALD 30.01N 97.74W

06/09/2019 HAYS TX PUBLIC

LARGE SECTION OF A ROOF WAS BLOWN OFF A

HOUSE.

0753 PM TSTM WND DMG 1 NE JONESTOWN 30.49N 97.92W

06/09/2019 TRAVIS TX TRAINED SPOTTER

3 INCH TREE LIMBS DOWN AND ROOF DAMAGE.

0753 PM TSTM WND GST 4 NNW MARTINDALE 29.89N 97.86W

06/09/2019 E65 MPH CALDWELL TX AWOS

.

0756 PM HAIL 1 W BASTROP 30.11N 97.32W

06/09/2019 E1.00 INCH BASTROP TX PUBLIC

0756 PM TSTM WND GST 1 ENE SAN LEANNA 30.15N 97.80W

06/09/2019 E70 MPH TRAVIS TX PUBLIC

REPORTED THROUGH SPOTTERNETWORK.

0757 PM FLASH FLOOD 4 W SUNSET VALLEY 30.23N 97.87W

06/09/2019 TRAVIS TX EMERGENCY MNGR

FLOODED ROAD AT OLD BEE CAVES ROAD AND

WILLIAMSON CREEK SEEN ON ATXFLOODS CAMERA.

.

0801 PM TSTM WND GST 3 SW FREDERICKSBURG 30.24N 98.91W

06/09/2019 E59 MPH GILLESPIE TX AWOS

51 KT GUST AT GILLESPIE COUNTY AIRPORT.

0805 PM TSTM WND GST 1 SSE MARTINDALE 29.83N 97.84W

06/09/2019 E60 MPH CALDWELL TX TRAINED SPOTTER

REPORTED FROM SPOTTERNETWORK.

0808 PM TSTM WND DMG FENTRESS 29.76N 97.78W

06/09/2019 CALDWELL TX PUBLIC

PUBLIC REPORT OF SIGNIFICANT BARN DAMAGE.

0812 PM TSTM WND DMG LOCKHART 29.89N 97.67W

06/09/2019 CALDWELL TX EMERGENCY MNGR

THREE GAS STATION AWNINGS BLOWN OVER IN

LOCKHART.



0826 PM TSTM WND GST STAPLES 29.78N 97.83W

06/09/2019 M62 MPH GUADALUPE TX FIRE DEPT/RESCUE

0830 PM TSTM WND DMG 2 NNW MARTINDALE 29.87N 97.86W

06/09/2019 CALDWELL TX COCORAHS

SIX INCH DIAMETER TREE LIMBS DOWN.

0832 PM TSTM WND DMG LULING 29.68N 97.65W

06/09/2019 CALDWELL TX PUBLIC

DELAYED REPORT OF TREES DOWN IN LULING.