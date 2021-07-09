Top 5 wettest start to July on record in Austin

People walking in downtown Austin with umbrellas on another rainy day on June 3, 2021. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — July is typically our 2nd driest month of the year, with only February being drier on average.

A “normal” July receives 1.96 inches of rain and we’ve already received more than that and we still have plenty of July left.

At Camp Mabry, in Austin, rainfall for the first 9 days of July has reached 3.37″ through 3pm on July 9th.

This means the first 9 days of July are some of the wettest ever recorded at Camp Mabry in Austin.

First 9 days of July highest rainfall records

4.67″ (1961) 4.39″ (2002) 4.02″ (2018) 3.42″ (1958) 3.37″ *Preliminary* (2021)

Wettest first 9 days of July (through 3pm July 9th)

One of the *coolest* beginnings to July

July is typically our 2nd hottest month of the year with average highs of 96.6º for the month. With more rain and clouds, it’s been a much cooler start to July this year.

On July 9th, our high temperature of 79 degrees was the coolest July day since July 18th, 2014.

Without data from July 9th yet factored in, July 2021 ranks as one of the coolest for average high temperatures.

85.4º (1976) 86.8º (1942) 87.8º (2007) 88.3º (2002) 88.8º (1981)

11. 90.5º (2021)