Top 5 wettest start to July on record in Austin

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rainy day in Downtown Austin

People walking in downtown Austin with umbrellas on another rainy day on June 3, 2021. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — July is typically our 2nd driest month of the year, with only February being drier on average.

A “normal” July receives 1.96 inches of rain and we’ve already received more than that and we still have plenty of July left.

At Camp Mabry, in Austin, rainfall for the first 9 days of July has reached 3.37″ through 3pm on July 9th.

This means the first 9 days of July are some of the wettest ever recorded at Camp Mabry in Austin.

First 9 days of July highest rainfall records

  1. 4.67″ (1961)
  2. 4.39″ (2002)
  3. 4.02″ (2018)
  4. 3.42″ (1958)
  5. 3.37″ *Preliminary* (2021)
Wettest first 9 days of July (through 3pm July 9th)

One of the *coolest* beginnings to July

July is typically our 2nd hottest month of the year with average highs of 96.6º for the month. With more rain and clouds, it’s been a much cooler start to July this year.

On July 9th, our high temperature of 79 degrees was the coolest July day since July 18th, 2014.

Without data from July 9th yet factored in, July 2021 ranks as one of the coolest for average high temperatures.

  1. 85.4º (1976)
  2. 86.8º (1942)
  3. 87.8º (2007)
  4. 88.3º (2002)
  5. 88.8º (1981)

11. 90.5º (2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 73°
Rain
Rain 60% 80° 73°

Saturday

90° / 77°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 90° 77°

Sunday

94° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 94° 75°

Monday

93° / 76°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 93° 76°

Tuesday

92° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 75°

Wednesday

92° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 92° 76°

Thursday

94° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 94° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

5 PM
Showers
50%
80°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Showers
40%
78°

77°

7 PM
Scattered Showers
40%
77°

76°

8 PM
Scattered Showers
30%
76°

75°

9 PM
Scattered Showers
30%
75°

74°

10 PM
Scattered Showers
30%
74°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Showers
20%
74°

73°

12 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
73°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
73°

73°

2 AM
Scattered Showers
20%
73°

73°

3 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
73°

73°

4 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Showers
40%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Showers
40%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

77°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

79°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

81°

11 AM
Scattered Showers
30%
81°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Showers
20%
82°

84°

1 PM
Scattered Showers
20%
84°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
87°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

90°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss