Top 10 highest Lake Travis flood levels

Below are the top 10 highest levels ever recorded on Lake Travis. The current flood ranks 5th, but the official forecast from the LCRA indicates rising levels and more rain could make this the worst flood in history, potentially reaching 710 feet above sea level this week.

1. Dec. 25, 1991 – 710.44 ft.

2. May 18, 1957 – 707.38 ft.

3. June 25, 1997 – 705.11 ft.

4. Feb. 9, 1992 – 704.68 ft.

5. Oct. 19, 2018 – 704.22 (as of 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19)

6. July 6, 2007 – 701.51 ft.

7. Nov. 25, 2004 – 696.70 ft.

8. July 7, 2002 – 693.50 ft.

9. June 14, 1987 – 693.48 ft.

10. June 16, 2016 – 692.69 ft.

In October 2013, the water on Lady Bird Lake rose to waist-height on the Stevie Ray Vaughan statue near the water.

This flooding covered homes in feet of water in Graveyard Point.