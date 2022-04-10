AUSTIN (KXAN) – Strong or severe thunderstorms are a possibility Monday and Tuesday, but widespread soaking rain is not likely.

Rain, of course, is what we need most with so much of Central Texas dealing with deteriorating drought conditions.

While severe storms are possible both of these days, there will likely be many communities that stay rain free.

Monday

An isolated shower or sprinkle is possible Monday morning, but from late afternoon and into the evening a low (20%) chance for a storm exists. If we can break through the substantial lid on the atmosphere any storm that develops may be strong or severe, but it does appear the cap will prevent more activity from forming.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Central Texas at a Marginal Risk for severe weather which is a level 1 out of 5 threat.

Monday’s severe weather risk (SPC)

If storms should develop, we have a low risk for wind damage or large hail. The tornado threat appears minimal on Monday.

Risk level for expected severe weather modes on Monday

Tuesday

Tuesday features our highest chance of storms and rain for the next week. That being said, we only think there’s a 40% chance a storm brings rain to your location. This means 60% of Central Texas stays dry on Tuesday.

However, if storms are able to form, their potential for strengthening to severe levels is highest on Tuesday.

Similar to Monday, a few spotty showers may develop Tuesday morning, but our greatest risk for storms will begin during the late afternoon and continue through the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Central Texas at a Slight Risk for severe weather on Tuesday which is a level 2 out of 5.

Tuesday’s severe weather risk (SPC)

Our concerns on Tuesday are higher, because should any storms form, they could quickly become severe with large hail and tornadoes the main concerns. Still, there will be some limiting factors that may prevent formation and we’ll have to continue to monitor.

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we continue to adjust and refine our forecast for these two days of potential storms.