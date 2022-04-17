CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — A cold front combined with daytime heating will trigger a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side.

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has increased the threat for our area now into the slight — 2 out of 5 — category. Primary threats with these storms include the potential of large hail, up to a quarter size and damaging winds nearing 60 mph.

Severe storm threat for the afternoon

Storm timing

Showers and storms look to start developing as early as 1 p.m. and will gradually intensify and move southward through 5 p.m. Rain coverage will be highest out in the Hill Country.

Showers could begin developing as early as 1 p.m.

This is what the radar could look like at 2:30 p.m.

This is what the radar could look like at 4 p.m.

Rainfall potential

While the majority of us will miss out on the heavy rain, a few could see downpours and rainfall totals up to half an inch. The highest probability of rain will be south and west of Austin. Here is what one forecast model shows for rainfall projections: