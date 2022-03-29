(KXAN) — Another spring storm system impacts Texas overnight into early Wednesday morning, bringing welcome rain to some areas and severe thunderstorms to others.

While parts of Central Texas are included in the NOAA Storm Prediction Center’s severe thunderstorm outlook overnight, the risk of damaging storms is much lower than we faced last week during the March 21 tornado outbreak.

NOAA Storm Prediction Center severe storm outlook overnight

Not only are severe thunderstorms less likely tonight than they were last Monday evening, but storms that do form are much less likely to produce tornadoes, and are expected to be weaker overall.

One or two overnight storms — especially in the Hill Country — may have damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, or hail up to the size of a quarter (1″ in diameter).

Overnight severe weather threats, with damaging winds the most likely

Perhaps the biggest benefit from these storms will mean some rain in the Hill Country at last. While welcome, this will not be drought-busting rain, with 0.25″-0.5″ expected in most communities.

What time should you expect overnight rain/storms?

We expect a broken line of thunderstorms to enter the Hill Country beginning at around midnight, then progress eastward through the overnight hours. Storms should exit even our easternmost counties before 8 a.m. Wednesday. This means we do not expect any impact to your Wednesday morning commute in the Austin Metro area.

Check out our forecast snapshots below, showing the storms progressing west to east through our area overnight. Stay with the First Warning Weather team for updates, and download the KXAN Weather App for overnight alerts.