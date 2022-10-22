AUSTIN (KXAN) — A handful of ingredients are coming together to bring two rounds of rain and storms to Central Texas Monday and into Tuesday.
Round #1
Our first round of rain comes courtesy of the remnants of Hurricane Roslyn, a category 4 storm expected to make landfall north of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico early Sunday morning.
The circulation will get torn up while crossing Mexico but the storm’s moisture will surge northeast into Texas early Monday. This will fuel showers and storms Monday morning into the early afternoon. Quick downpours, lightning and gusty winds are possible.
Round #2
Our second round of rain comes late Monday night into Tuesday morning along a Pacific cold front. The energy from the parent storm, plenty of moisture and lift along the cold front will set-up the possibility of a strong line of storms overnight.
Storms along the cold front have the potential to turn severe with strong winds being the primary threat, but there also exists a low risk of isolated tornadoes.
Rainfall Projections
Between the two rounds, rainfall accumulations look healthy but not enough to raise flooding concerns. Totals should generally range between 0.25″-1″ with isolated spots of more.
Temperature Trend
Behind Monday’s cold front, temperatures will trend near to just below average for the rest of the work week. Overnight lows will fall to the 50s by Tuesday morning.
Stay with the KXAN First Warning Weather team as we continue to track the storm.