AUSTIN (KXAN) — A handful of ingredients are coming together to bring two rounds of rain and storms to Central Texas Monday and into Tuesday.

Round #1

Our first round of rain comes courtesy of the remnants of Hurricane Roslyn, a category 4 storm expected to make landfall north of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico early Sunday morning.

Hurricane Roslyn expected to make landfall as a major hurricane early Sunday morning

The circulation will get torn up while crossing Mexico but the storm’s moisture will surge northeast into Texas early Monday. This will fuel showers and storms Monday morning into the early afternoon. Quick downpours, lightning and gusty winds are possible.

Round #1: Monday morning into early afternoon

Round #2

Our second round of rain comes late Monday night into Tuesday morning along a Pacific cold front. The energy from the parent storm, plenty of moisture and lift along the cold front will set-up the possibility of a strong line of storms overnight.

Round #2: showers and strong storms possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

Storms along the cold front have the potential to turn severe with strong winds being the primary threat, but there also exists a low risk of isolated tornadoes.

1 out of 5 risk for strong storms Monday night into Tuesday morning

Rainfall Projections

Between the two rounds, rainfall accumulations look healthy but not enough to raise flooding concerns. Totals should generally range between 0.25″-1″ with isolated spots of more.

FORECAST: American model’s projected rain totals

FORECAST: European model’s projected rain totals

Temperature Trend

Behind Monday’s cold front, temperatures will trend near to just below average for the rest of the work week. Overnight lows will fall to the 50s by Tuesday morning.

4-day temperature trend

Stay with the KXAN First Warning Weather team as we continue to track the storm.