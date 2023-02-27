AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our unofficial fifth season, the spring storm season, may get an early start Thursday.

There is potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. The Day-Four Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center shows there’s the low potential for severe storms for our area.

Eastern Central Texas with a low risk, for now, of severe storms Thursday

Upper-air analysis depicts an area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere in the eastern Pacific to the west of San Francisco. It’s forecasted to travel further to the south and then head to New Mexico. Guidance has this upper-level feature moving east-northeast toward the Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas border late Thursday night. The low will be close enough to create that lift in the atmosphere needed to give us the showers/thunderstorms chance.

Showers/thunderstorms ahead of this front Thursday afternoon/evening

A cold front will work in tandem with the upper trough. Moisture surging from the Gulf of Mexico into Central Texas off of breezy south wind will interact with the dry air behind the front leading to the increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms — and the risk that some of the storms will be strong to severe.

Large hail (one inch in diameter and larger), damaging wind gusts in excess of 58 mph, and tornadoes will be possible.

Based on present trends, it appears that the time frame for this would be between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday.

Behind the front will be very strong northwest winds with speeds up to 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 35 to 50 mph, which will create another wildfire danger for this area.

We will fine-tune this forecast with each model run and information from the Storm Prediction Center.