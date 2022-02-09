This year’s Super Bowl could be warmest on record

The exterior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Temperatures may be cool in Central Texas this weekend, but an unseasonable heat wave is overtaking the West Coast as football fans flock to southern California for Super Bowl LVI.

Super Bowl LVI — warmest on record?

Super Bowl LVI (2022) will rival Super Bowl VII (1973) for the warmest on record as Los Angeles braces for unseasonably hot temperatures this week. A forecast high of 86 degrees at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. this Sunday will be warmer than the current record high of 84 degrees set at the LA Coliseum in 1973.

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for the unusual February warmth, with the concern being increased potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for visitors from colder parts of the country.

Heat Advisory in effect for the Los Angeles area until 6PM Sunday.

Below are the current recorded weather extremes in Super Bowl history:

Coldest

Super Bowl VI (1972) – Cowboys vs Dolphins – high temperature of 39 degrees at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana

Hottest

Super Bowl VII (1973) – Dolphins vs Redskins — high temperature of 84 degrees in at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles, California

Rainiest

Super Bowl XLI (2007) – Colts vs Bears — 0.9″ rain in at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, Florida

Snowiest:

Super Bowl XL (2006) – Steelers vs Seahawks — 1.1″ of snow fell outside Ford Field (inside stadium) in Detroit, Michigan

Iciest:

Super Bowl XXXIV (2000) – Rams vs Titans — Two rounds of icy weather caused problems with travel and pre-game practices in Atlanta, Georgia