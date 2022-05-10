AUSTIN (KXAN) — Today’s forecast of 96° follows the past several days of 97°, 98° and 97° highs. It’s been a hot few days in Austin. Unseasonably hot.

In fact, we’re currently living through the hottest May on record.

Through May 9, the average temperature at Camp Mabry this month — when combining the high and low for each day — has been 81.6°.

Let’s put that into perspective: According to data from the National Weather Service, the “normal” average temperature for May 1-9 is 73.9°. That means this month is running a fever of 7.7° above normal.

No other May in Austin, with records dating back to 1898, has come close to being that high above normal.

In both 2018 and 1996, May ended up being 3.8° above normal. May 1902 was 3.5° above normal.

Meanwhile, May 1907 was the coolest May on record in Austin. The average temperature for the month was 67.5°, which is 9.3° cooler than normal.

So here’s what we’re all wondering: Does a hot May mean a hot summer? Not necessarily.

In 2018, a hot May did lead to a hot summer. Camp Mabry hit 100° a total of 52 times that year, the sixth most on record. A high of 110° was reached on July 23.

It was a different story in 1996, though. May’s average temperature that year was the same as in 2018, but the year saw far fewer 100° days, with just 17.

The summer of 2011 was a record breaker. Austin hit 100° a total of 90 days, even though May that year was just 1.2° above normal. Similarly, 1925 saw 69 days of triple-digit heat, the second-most since records began, but May 1925 was actually 0.8° cooler than normal.

As for this year, long-range computer model outlooks and official projections from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center continue hotter and drier than normal weather across Central Texas through at least early June, and possibly longer.

The KXAN First Warning Weather team says dry soil resulting from this predicted pattern may set us up for numerous 100° days this summer, intensifying drought conditions and low lake levels. Lake Travis is currently at its lowest level since September 2018.

Weather predictions months into the future are very difficult, and all it takes is one summer tropical storm from the Gulf to bring significant rain and milder temperatures. In the absence of that outside chance, however, Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans says he does not see much that will save us from a hotter than normal summer to come.