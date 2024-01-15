AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Central Texas continue to deal with sub-freezing highs and lows in the teens…it could get worse. The added wind expected Monday night into Tuesday morning will make it feel like the single digits above or below freezing. This prompted the National Weather Service to issue a rare Wind Chill Warning– which is Austin’s third time in history.

Third ever wind chill warning for Austin

The first time the National Weather Service issued a Wind Chill Warning for Austin was with the mid-February snow storm back in 2021.

Wind chill is the perceived temperature on exposed skin when wind blows your body heat away.

By Tuesday morning we’re expecting lows in the teens, but wind gusts 20-30 mph.

As a result, the wind chill readings, also know as the feels-like temperatures, will drop to near or below zero.

Tuesday’s highs barely break above freezing with another cold night expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Warmer temperatures above freezing return for all of Central Texas later in the day on Wednesday.