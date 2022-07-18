AUSTIN (KXAN) — A State Farm report ranked Texas as the No. 1 state for the cost of lightning claims in 2021. The insurance company paid up to $7.7 million to customers in Texas for lightning strike repairs with an average single claim reaching nearly $16,000.

Meteorologist Sean Kelly spoke with insurance expert Gina Wilken about this finding and what tips she has for people when it comes to insurance and preparing for lightning.

WILKEN: A lot of homes are struck by lightning, and it burns. There’s a lot of structural damage and content damage that needs to be repaired from that.

KELLY: Absolutely, and so what are some tips to help the community prepare for lightning?

WILKEN: Number one is just to be aware of the weather around you. Lightning can strike up to 15 miles away from a developing storm. Consider installing a lightning rod on your home. That will draw the lightning to that … something that we are facing currently is rising inflation cost and supply chain issues. So unfortunately, some people are finding they are underinsured.

Gina goes on to explain the best way to avoid this is to call your insurance agent as soon as you can and make sure they know of any recent remodeling or updates to your home and how much that cost. So if you spent money to add value to your home, make sure your insurance agent is aware of this and of any other life changes.