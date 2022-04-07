AUSTIN (KXAN) – Dr. Phil Klotzbach and Colorado State University released their 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast on Thursday.

Once again, you can expect a busier than average hurricane season for named storms in the Atlantic and landfalling storms in the United States.

Tropical storm and hurricane forecast

The forecast calls for 19 named storms compared to the 30-year average of 14.4.

Of those named storms 9 are expected to be hurricanes compared to the 30-year average of 7.2 hurricanes.

Of those hurricanes, 4 are forecast to be major compared with a typical year averaging 3.2.

Texas landfalling risk

The forecast also shows an increasing likelihood of a hurricane getting to within 50 miles of the Texas coast. Colorado State University give Texas a 54% chance of a hurricane coming very close to or making landfall this year. That compares to a 36% chance based on historical probability.

More concerning is our chances for a major hurricane to get dangerously close or to make landfall in Texas. Those chances are 25% this year versus the typical probability being closer to 16% based on historical occurrence.

Another busy Atlantic Hurricane Season would be our seventh busier-than-normal season in a row.

2021 was the third busiest season on record in the Atlantic with 21 named storms, 7 hurricanes, four of them major.

Stay with KXAN and the First Warning Weather Team as we take you into Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022.