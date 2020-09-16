Support the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in annual “40for40” fundraiser

Make your gift during 40 Hours for the Forty Acres and support the people, places and programs at the University of Texas that matter most to you so they can thrive, adapt and grow during this unprecedented time.

Donate Now by clicking “Give Now”, then selecting “Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center”

The fundraiser runs from 6 a.m. September 15 until 10 p.m. September 16, which means you still have time to donate today.

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center is a UT-affiliated organization and the official Botanic Garden of Texas. Fulfilling Lady Bird Johnson’s lifelong mission of connecting people with the natural environment, the Center promotes its mission to inspire the conservation of native plants through its internationally recognized sustainable gardens, education and outreach programs, research projects, and consulting work.

If you are in a position where you are able to do so, the Wildflower Center appreciates your donation! Donations made between 3-6 p.m. Wednesday afternoon will be matched 1-to-1.