Support the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in annual 40 for Forty campaign

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, part of the University of Texas, is in the midst of its annual 40 Hours for the Forty Acres fundraiser — and they need your help.

The Wildflower Center, which has been named the Botanic Garden of Texas, advocates for the conservation of native plants and landscapes through education and outreach in order to keep Central Texas sustainable and beautiful. Lady Bird Johnson, the wife of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, believed there is healing and peace in nature and established the Center to provide that for Austin residents in 1982.

The Wildflower Center relies heavily upon donations from folks like you who frequent the gardens with their children and families in order to continue their mission.

A generous donor has provided a match to double the impact of gifts up to $5,100.00

With your gift, the Wildflower Center can cultivate thriving native plant gardens and landscapes, expand their collections so people can discover more species of native plants from across Texas, develop more innovative educational initiatives, create experiences, exhibitions and events to immerse people in our beautiful, resilient environment and provide opportunities for their diverse population by broadening access to our gardens, programs and resources