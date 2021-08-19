Sunflowers bred to handle more extreme weather

Weather Blog

by: Kristin Walla

Posted: / Updated:

The corner of Curlew Drive and Cornerspoint Drive has become a South Austin staple for its abundance of sunflowers. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – There’s something about sunflowers — in a field or a bouquet — that just makes you smile.

Very few plants are as heat-tolerant, resistant to pests and just plain pretty. The National Garden Bureau even designated 2021 as the “Year of the Sunflower”!

But sunflowers aren’t only grown for their looks and for florists to arrange — they’re also grown for their edible seeds and oil.

Sunflowers are heliotropic, which means they turn their heads to follow the sun across the sky from east to west throughout the day.

Sunflowers are hardy and able to withstand the heat from the sun, but as the climate changes, farmers are experiencing different and more extreme weather than what they’re used to.

Drought and temperatures are increasing in the South Central Plains, and places in the North Plains and Midwest are seeing more rain, which increases the risk of wet weather diseases to crops.

Researchers with the U.S. Department of Agriculture are experimenting with breeding new varieties of sunflowers that better tolerate these more extreme weather patterns.

One way researchers are doing this is cross-breeding domestic sunflowers with wild species of sunflowers that grow and thrive in extreme environments like deserts and wetlands. Wild sunflowers provide a pool of genetic resources for biotic and abiotic resistance in domesticated sunflowers.

The experimental hybrids can then be grown in farmers’ fields.

The research is seeing encouraging results: northern farmers who have been growing some of these new, more resilient varieties have seen a decrease in wet-weather diseases in their crop.

Continued research and experiments will help make sure that even as weather patterns change, sunflowers will keep shining and thriving.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

96° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 96° 79°

Friday

97° / 78°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 78°

Saturday

97° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 76°

Sunday

98° / 75°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 98° 75°

Monday

98° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 98° 76°

Tuesday

97° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 97° 77°

Wednesday

97° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 97° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

91°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

84°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

83°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

95°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

97°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
97°

97°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
97°

95°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss