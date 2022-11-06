AUSTIN (KXAN) — A powerful storm, potentially bringing snow and blizzard conditions to the Northern Plains and portions of the Midwest, will send a cold front southward into Central Texas this Friday. This front will not only bring some of the coldest air of the season, but will likely keep us in the 60s for an entire week after it passes.

It also looks possible that this will bring the first light freeze of the season to portions of the Hill Country by the weekend, marking the end of our growing season.

The timing of the cold front looks to be anytime between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday.

Cold front pushes through Central Texas midday

As of now, no rain is expected with this dry cold front. Morning low temperatures will fall from the 60s to the 40s here in Austin.

Expected low temperatures through the next seven days

This potential first freeze of the season for the Hill Country will be timed perfectly with when we typically see our first freeze of the season there.

Expected temperatures Sunday morning

Forecasted Sunday morning lows

The Climate Prediction Center is indicating high confidence of below normal temperatures for Texas in the wake of this cold front. This cooler than normal weather looks to last until at least Nov. 19.

Week 2 temperature outlook

Stay with the KXAN First Warning Weather Team for updates as we continue to gather the latest data on our incoming cold front.