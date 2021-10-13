Strongest cold front of the season could push low temps into the 40s this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A powerful, slow-moving system bringing heavy snow to the Rocky Mountains and severe weather and flooding rain to the south will eventually send our strongest cold front of the season down to Central Texas.

Before it does, though, we of course have to get through some flooding rain through the next 24 to 36 hours. We are currently under a Flash Flood Watch with a potential for up to 5-7 inches of flooding rain in isolated areas. Here is our current forecast for our potential flooding event.

Once we get through some heavy rain, we can embrace our first taste of dry and chilly weather! The last time we woke up to temperatures in the 40s here in Austin was on April 21, 2021, when Camp Mabry reached 44 degrees. As we track our next cold front, which is set to move in this Friday, it could eventually drop our low temperatures into the 40s by early Sunday morning.

This would mark roughly half a year ago since we saw temperatures fall to that level. The coldest forecast model right now depicts temps falling into the low 40s early Sunday morning.

Canadian model’s depiction of Sunday morning temps – courtesy of Tropicaltidbits.com

The American, GFS model is not as chilly but is still pretty cold. It depicts lows in Austin right around 50 degrees with temps in the hill country falling into the 40s.

GFS model’s forecast temperatures for Sunday morning – courtesy of Tropicaltidbits.com

With Sunday still being a few days away, the forecast could still potentially change a bit in terms of how cold it gets. But confidence is growing that beautiful, cool autumn weather is set to arrive just in time for the weekend.

Plan on spending the weekend outside, and don’t forget a morning jacket!