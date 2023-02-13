AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the area continues to clean up the debris, including tree limbs, attention now turns to the gusty winds that will affect Central Texas Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of the area starting at 9 p.m. Monday through at least the noon hour Tuesday. The advisory is for Milam, Williamson, Travis, and Hays counties into all of the Hill Country.

Strong winds pose a threat to our weakened branches and trees

Our trees were incapacitated by the ice that accumulated on them. The damage to the branches and trees that have not been looked at could be affected by the strong winds expected Monday night and Tuesday. It is possible some of these could come in contact with area power lines. This could lead to another round of power outages.

Some trees were already weakened by the relentless drought. The ice storm added to their debilitation.

So, with this forecast being what it is, think about these safety tips. Those include making sure your children and pets do not play under the trees. Park your vehicle in an area where there are no trees.

Wind gusts from the south-southeast wind are forecast to get as high as 25 to 35 mph starting late Monday night. Speeds will increase to 30 to 40 mph out of the southwest during the morning commute with a subtle shift to come out of the west-southwest during the late morning, still with gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph.

Gusts in excess of 30 mph likely Tuesday morning to mid-afternoon

Winds will gradually relax some during the late afternoon with most gusts still at 15 to 20+ mph.

It’s important to also keep in mind even stronger winds will pick up behind a cold front coming across Central Texas overnight Wednesday to Thursday morning. An equally strong northwest-to-north wind could also affect our weakened trees.