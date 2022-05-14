AUSTIN (KXAN) – KXAN received several photos from viewers of mammatus clouds Saturday afternoon and early evening through our ReportIt feature.

Mammatus clouds look like lumps or pouches on the underside of a cloud, usually a thunderstorm’s anvil. They form when cold air sinks into dry air and forms these little pockets or pouches, usually when a thunderstorm is late in development or starting to fall apart.

While most of Central Texas did not have storms on Saturday, one severe storm formed over Lampasas and drifted southwest into San Saba County. A separate non-severe storm popped up in Burnet County.

