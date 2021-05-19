Storm totals exceed 9 inches of rain in Fayette County

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A stalled upper-level low pressure sitting over New Mexico combining with unusually high amounts of atmospheric moisture has yielded incredible amounts of rain in our eastern counties over the last 24 hours. This led to at least five high-water rescues in Fayette County on Tuesday night and the temporary closure of Interstate 10 along with numerous county roads.

Four-day rainfall totals have been impressive as well in parts of Austin. Check out rainfall totals near you below or click here for our interactive rain total map powered by the LCRA Hydromet network.

Hill Country four-day rain totals
Metro area four-day rain totals
Eastern counties four-day rain totals

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

71° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 50% 71° 62°

Thursday

79° / 66°
Showers
Showers 30% 79° 66°

Friday

82° / 67°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 40% 82° 67°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 78° 66°

Sunday

77° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 77° 67°

Monday

79° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 79° 68°

Tuesday

86° / 70°
Scattered Showers
Scattered Showers 20% 86° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

7 PM
Showers
20%
67°

66°

8 PM
Showers
50%
66°

65°

9 PM
Showers
50%
65°

63°

10 PM
Showers
50%
63°

63°

11 PM
Cloudy
50%
63°

63°

12 AM
Cloudy
50%
63°

62°

1 AM
Showers
50%
62°

62°

2 AM
Showers
40%
62°

62°

3 AM
Showers
40%
62°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
30%
62°

62°

5 AM
Cloudy
30%
62°

62°

6 AM
Cloudy
30%
62°

62°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
62°

63°

8 AM
Cloudy
30%
63°

65°

9 AM
Cloudy
30%
65°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
30%
66°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
30%
68°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
30%
71°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
30%
74°

77°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
30%
77°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
30%
78°

79°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
30%
79°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
30%
79°

77°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
30%
77°

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss