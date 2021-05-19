Storm totals exceed 9 inches of rain in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A stalled upper-level low pressure sitting over New Mexico combining with unusually high amounts of atmospheric moisture has yielded incredible amounts of rain in our eastern counties over the last 24 hours. This led to at least five high-water rescues in Fayette County on Tuesday night and the temporary closure of Interstate 10 along with numerous county roads.

Four-day rainfall totals have been impressive as well in parts of Austin. Check out rainfall totals near you below or click here for our interactive rain total map powered by the LCRA Hydromet network.

Hill Country four-day rain totals

Metro area four-day rain totals