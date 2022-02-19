Spring outlook released: How will our next season look in Central Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The days of winter are numbered as meteorological spring begins March 1.

The Climate Prediction Center just released its outlook for March and the spring season ahead.

First month of spring: March in Central Texas

Our La Nina-influenced winter created an above average December, a cooler than average January and February started with a freeze.

Temperatures look to flip back toward warm for March in Central Texas. In fact the certainty for warmer than normal temperatures in March is higher in Central Texas than anywhere else in the United States.

March Temperature Outlook: Climate Prediction Center

As for rain, which most of the Hill Country really needs more of…near normal or drier than normal conditions don’t give much hope of helping us out.

March Precipitation Outlook: Climate Prediction Center

What is normal for Central Texas in March?

Average Highs: 73.3

Average High March 1st: 69

Average High March 31st: 77

Average Lows: 52.2

Average Low March 1st: 49

Average Low March 31st: 55

Average Rain: 2.88″ (5th wettest month)

National outlook for March

Nationally, the eastern 2/3rds of the country look warmer than normal with only parts of the Pacific Northwest favoring colder than normal temperatures in March.

March Temperature Outlook: Climate Prediction Center

Wetter than normal weather should favor the Pacific Northwest and areas near and south of the Great Lakes in March. Drier than normal weather for most of the Southwest and Southeast.

March Precipitation Outlook: Climate Prediction Center

Spring forecast for Central Texas

Meteorological spring runs from March 1 through the end of May. The temperature outlook for Central Texas is very favorable for warmer than normal temperatures.

Temperature forecast March-May: Climate Prediction Center

Our wettest time of the year may end up not as wet with drier than normal weather expected for all of Central Texas this spring.

Precipitation forecast March-May: Climate Prediction Center

Spring forecast for the United States

Nationally most of the same areas expecting a warmer March should expect a warmer spring. Only a small portion of the Pacific Northwest looks to be cooler than normal.

Temperature forecast March-May: Climate Prediction Center

Drier than normal weather favors the Four-Corners region and the surrounding Southwest United States. Only areas south of the Great Lakes and a small area of the Pacific Northwest should get more rainfall (or snow) than usual during the spring.

Precipitation forecast March-May: Climate Prediction Center

The March outlook will get a final update on Feb. 28 with the next three-month outlook being released on March 17.