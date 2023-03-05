AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meteorological spring began March 1 and continues through the end of May. Of all the seasons here in Central Texas, spring brings us the most rain.

The Climate Prediction Center released their forecast for spring and there is some hope for rain, but less hope that it would be enough to ease the drought.

Spring outlook 2023

TEMPERATURES

This spring appears to continue the warmer-than-normal trend from winter. After all, winter 2022-2023 was the ninth warmest in Austin recorded history.

Spring temperature outlook (CPC)

The Climate Prediction Center expects high odds that many of the southern states see warmer than normal temperatures over the next few months.

Spring temperature outlook (CPC)

You’ll have to head to the Pacific Northwest for cooler than normal temperatures this spring.

RAINFALL

Here’s where we have hope. The Climate Prediction Center has Central Texas in the “Near Normal” category for rainfall expectations this spring. Near-normal would be an improvement over our recent drier pattern.

Spring rainfall outlook (CPC)

Wetter than normal conditions appear more likely northeast of us and into the Northeast.

Spring rainfall outlook (CPC)

What’s normal for spring in Central Texas?

Typically temperatures rise quickly through the spring months with the 70s of March quickly replaces by 80s through April and May.

Normal highs in spring in Austin

Spring is our wettest season of the year with 10.34″ of average rainfall during the season. That’s roughly 29% of our yearly rainfall, much of it coming in May.

Normal rainfall in spring in Austin

May is, by far, our wettest month of the year with an average of more than 5″ of rainfall in Austin. Thunderstorms are typically at their most frequent and we’re in peak severe weather season in May.

What will happen to the drought?

Despite near normal rainfall expected, we need above-average rainfall to see widespread improvements to our drought. Over the last 12-months most of Central Texas is missing 10-20 inches of rain.

12-month rainfall departure from normal (Southern Regional Climate Center)

Since a wetter than normal pattern is currently not expected, the Climate Prediction Center actually expects the drought to persist or to worsen in Central Texas this season.

Spring drought forecast (CPC)

Stay with the First Warning Weather Team as we track the rain, the storms and all that goes with it during our wet season.