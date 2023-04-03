Austin (KXAN) — Sneezing? Sniffling? It could be allergies. Central Texas pollen continues to heat up. Early April is when we, on average, hit the middle and peak of the majority of our Spring Tree pollens. Here is a look at what pollen to expect here in central Texas:

Austin Allergy Calendar

Notice once we get to the end of May and early June is when we typically stop experiencing Tree pollen. Right on cue, Willow trees have jumped to the highest count of the season reaching 832 grains per cubic meter. Oak trees, the worst of them all during this time of the year, continue to remain in the ‘Very High’ category with a whopping 11,753 grains per cubic meter.

Find the latest allergen counts for Central Texas, as measured by PollenSense, an automated pollen sampling machine that gives KXAN updated counts every minute, instead of once a day. Here is what our packed pollen slide showed from early Monday morning:

Pollen Sensor Slide

Our sensor uses artificial intelligence to identify different allergens. KXAN is the only TV station in Texas to use this technology.

Forecast ahead

With the rain we are forecasting later this week, expect a substantial drop in tree pollen. However, anytime we see rain, it’s almost a guarantee we will experience a large jump in mold spores.