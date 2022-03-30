AUSTIN (KXAN) — As temperatures continue to climb, we are starting to see increasing levels of our Spring allergens. Oak, ash, elm, pine, hackberry and mulberry pollen have all been found under the scope over the past few days.

Our mold counts spiked Wednesday, as well. Mold is typically something we have to deal with all year round and is usually accompanied with moisture from high humidity or rain events, so it was expected to see a jump in the count after this morning’s cold front brought over a quarter of an inch of rain to our area.

Despite the calendar approaching April, our partners over at Allergy & Asthma Center of Georgetown continue to record low levels of cedar, lingering around roughly a month or so longer than usual.

Get used to seeing grass pop up on our pollen counts. It is the longest-lasting pollen, spanning multiple seasons from March all the way through the month of November.

What can we expect for the month of April?

Cedar pollen should eventually be gone in the coming days as it is well past its typical season. With that said, Spring temperatures will continue to increase our seasonal allergens including ones that haven’t shown up just yet including pecan. Expect tree pollen, including oak and ash, to maintain medium to high levels through the month of April while elm should slowly dissipate.