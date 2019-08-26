Smelling smoke in Austin? You’re not alone

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We are receiving reports from viewers who smell smoke in parts of Austin, and you may notice the smell in other parts of Central Texas today.

The Austin Fire Department and other Travis County Departments are investigating the smell, as they received multiple reports of a “smoke-related odor” overnight.

Austin Fire called the KXAN newsroom to elaborate on a possible cause of the smell, as they are not reporting any fires in the area. Here is the likely source we found after a bit of digging early this morning:

“A weak pulse of African dust mixed with light amounts of smoke from agricultural and industrial burning in Mexico and Central America is expected to continue spreading across eastern portions of the state…” – Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) air quality forecast

Breezy south winds blowing all the way from Mexico into our area are known to do this occasionally during the summer months.

The TCEQ is predicting that the light smoke dissipates tomorrow, and no health impacts are expected as air quality remains “moderate.”

Austin Fire says if you smell smoke but don’t see anything, you don’t need to call 911. You should only call 911 if you smell smoke indoors, or if you specifically see a fire.