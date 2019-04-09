SKYWARN in Kingsland tonight

If you are anywhere near Kingsland tonight, try to make it over to SKYWARN–you won’t regret it! Free, open to all–6-8 p.m. at Kingsland Library.

The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service offers SKYWARN® severe weather training to allow citizens, first responders, emergency management, amateur radio operators, and volunteer organizations the opportunity to learn about severe weather preparedness and safety. Besides learning about severe weather topics specific to South Central Texas, procedures for reporting severe weather to the local Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service Office are also covered. Scheduled training sessions are free and open to the general public.

After training is complete, usually 1.5 hours for the BASIC training, you will be an official weather spotter for the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service will count on you to be our “eyes” out in the field, when trying to verify severe weather across South Central Texas. With 33 counties under the jurisdiction of the Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service, it becomes very important to verify and accurately determine where severe weather is occurring. Real time reports to our office can save lives and property. Post storm reports can help help us find severe weather damage, tornado tracks, and verify severe weather warnings.

SKYWARN® training is also available online. This online training should only be used to supplement what is taught at a local NWS SKYWARN® session. Attendance at a local training session is highly encouraged.