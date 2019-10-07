Shifting from one of the hottest ACLs, to maybe one of the coldest next weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Not only did Sunday, Oct. 6, break a daily record high of 99° at Camp Mabry, but it was also the hottest day for the Austin City Limits Music Festival since Sept. 25, 2005 when it reached up to 107°. Sunday was also the hottest single day of ACL ever in October and tied for the second hottest for any month.

It looks like we are about to go from sweltering heat to near-record chilly weather for Weekend Two. The lowest high temperature for any ACL was 71°. That was back in 2009. We might not stay quite that low — but if this Friday’s forecast holds, it would be the SECOND coldest high temperature for any date in the festival’s 18-year history.

You might remember 2009: A bunch of early morning rain kept it cool, and wet and very muddy. Festival-goers slogged through Zilker, and this was back when you could still park out there. The rain made even that difficult. They had to close some parking lots because cars were getting stuck.

Confidence is still a bit low on the exact timing of our next cold front. It could arrive as early as Thursday night or as late as midday Friday. Over the next couple days, models will come into more of an agreement on the timing. But for now, it’s safe to say we’re looking at high temperatures for this Friday and Saturday a full 20 degrees cooler than Weekend One.