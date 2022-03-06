Severe weather season: When Central Texas is most at risk for hail, wind, tornadoes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meteorological spring began March 1, as does severe weather season in Central Texas.

Based Central Texas’ history, the risk for severe weather starts to rise now that we are into March.

With each passing week, the threat of severe weather increases in frequency and usually intensity. The peak of severe weather season is typically in May. By June, there’s usually a quick drop off of severe weather as we head into the drier and hotter summer months.

Severe weather season in Central Texas

Severe weather of all kinds is most frequent from March-June with the possibilities of hail, flooding, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Severe weather season through time

The Storm Prediction Center tracks severe weather events and has created these maps to show the probability of severe weather (wind, hail or tornadoes) occurrences through time based on climatology.

March 4 probability of severe weather based on climatology
March 18 probability of severe weather based on climatology
April 1 probability of severe weather based on climatology
April 15 probability of severe weather based on climatology
April 29 probability of severe weather based on climatology
May 13 probability of severe weather based on climatology
May 27 probability of severe weather based on climatology
June 10 probability of severe weather based on climatology
June 24 probability of severe weather based on climatology

Hail, wind and tornado season

May is peak severe weather season in Central Texas, but the threat for hail, wind or tornadoes peaks at different times during the month.

The risk of damaging hail peaks early in May.

Large hail probability based on climatology

The tornado risk peaks around mid May.

Tornado probability based on climatology

Whereas the damaging wind risk peaks toward the end of May.

Damaging wind probability based on climatology

Don’t forget about the flash flood risk

Flash flooding isn’t considered a “mode of severe weather,” but it is responsible for deaths every year.

Central Texas is considered part of “Flash Flood Alley” and this map from the Weather Prediction Center shows why.

NOAA/WPC Heatmap of Deadly U.S. Flooding 2006-2020

While March through mid-June may be our “severe weather season” it’s always important to remember that severe weather can happen any time of year.

