Severe weather rundown: Record-breaking tornado statistics for May 2021

Weather Blog

by: Kristin Walla

Posted: / Updated:
Lowering wall cloud in San Saba County as severe storms push through the area on March 24, 2021 (Gabe Cox/Tornado Trackers)

Lowering wall cloud in San Saba County as severe storms push through the area on March 24, 2021 (Gabe Cox/Tornado Trackers)

(KXAN) — The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) just released their preliminary May 2021 severe weather report, revealing some interesting statistics.

The most remarkable one?

If the preliminary report stands, for the first time in recorded history, there were no tornadoes rated EF-3+ in May in the United States.

Another incredible tornado record recently broken, as explained in a previous KXAN weather blog, is that there has not been an EF-5 tornado – the strongest tornadoes on the EF scale – since May 20, 2013. It’s currently the longest EF-5 drought on record.

The SPC’s report also included other noteworthy tornado-related data. May saw the 8th fewest tornado watches since 1970. Additionally, only eight EF-2+ tornadoes have been confirmed for the month of May so far. While May is over, the SPC is still combing through their data and storm reports, so a finalized report will later replace this preliminary one.

If no additional significant tornadoes (tornadoes rated EF-2 or higher on the Enhanced Fujita scale) are added to the finalized report, May 2021 will have had the 5th fewest number of significant tornadoes for the month of May in recorded history (1950-present).

While May severe weather reports were overall below normal, tornado reports were near the 10-year average.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

95° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 95° 76°

Friday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 96° 75°

Saturday

97° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 97° 75°

Sunday

98° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 98° 77°

Monday

95° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 75°

Tuesday

93° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 20% 93° 74°

Wednesday

91° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 30% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

94°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

95°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

95°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

89°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

86°

8 PM
Sunny
5%
86°

84°

9 PM
Clear
5%
84°

82°

10 PM
Clear
5%
82°

80°

11 PM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
9%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

5 AM
Cloudy
19%
76°

76°

6 AM
Cloudy
17%
76°

76°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

8 AM
Cloudy
16%
77°

78°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
78°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
80°

82°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Check out the latest Emmy Award-winning weather lesson

More First Warning Weather University

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss