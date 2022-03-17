AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the last few days we’ve been talking about the increasing severe weather threat for early next week.

Our assessment of the danger is backed up by the Storm Prediction Center highlighting parts of Central Texas in both 15% and 30% severe weather risk categories for Monday into early Tuesday.

Monday-early Tuesday severe weather threat

This may be the first time the Storm Prediction Center has issued a 30% severe weather outlook a full five days ahead of a potential impact.

What do the percentages mean?

It DOES NOT mean that we only have a 15% or 30% chance of storms or even severe storms in all of Central Texas early next week. Likely the chances are much higher that we receive at least one verified severe thunderstorm Monday into Tuesday.

Here’s what it DOES mean:

According to the Storm Prediction Center these risk categories mean we have a 15% (or 30%) chance (depending on the area) that a severe thunderstorm will occur within 25 miles of any point.

So pick a point in Central Texas. There’s either a 15% or 30% chance that a severe thunderstorm will occur within 25 miles of that single point.

So while 15% or 30% may not seem a high chance, when you think of it big picture, we’re likely to have severe storms move through the area early next week.

Remember for a storm to be considered severe, it must produce either winds in excess of 58 mph, hail one inch in diameter or greater or produce a tornado. All of those are concerns for early next week.

What is 15% or 30% equivalent to?

Typically when the severe weather risk is within the next three days, the Storm Prediction Center will label the threat on a scale out of five. Marginal (1), Slight (2), Enhanced (3), Moderate (4) and High (5).

The First Warning Weather team tries to refer to these terms by also referencing the number scale in order to avoid confusion. The term “Slight” seems to downplay a severe weather risk for some people.

When the Storm Prediction Center issued a Day 4-8 outlook, it doesn’t use those terms or numbers but lists the percentages.

Here’s what those percentages are equivalent to: According to the SPC “two probabilistic thresholds of 15% and 30% can be forecast. Highlighted areas are equivalent to 2-SLGT-yellow or 3-ENH-orange risks on the Day 1-3 Convective Outlooks.”

That means our severe weather threat for Monday-Tuesday of next week currently stands at a level two (most of us) or three (northeast areas) out of five. Part of the reason the risk levels don’t go higher than that is due to forecasting confidence and accuracy.

Confidence in a forecast typically goes up with time, and once a severe weather event is within range of the three-day outlooks, then a higher category can be used.

Stay with KXAN and the First Warning Weather team as we track the severe weather risk.

Don’t be caught out of the loop, consider this your first warning that severe weather may impact your plans early next week.