Severe drought expands in Central Texas as dry La Nina winter continues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our recent stretch of unusually dry weather has led to the development and expansion of abnormal dryness and drought across Central Texas. In fact, we likely haven’t had this much “Severe Drought” in Central Texas since early January 2021 (almost exactly a year ago).

US Drought Monitor: Released January 13, 2022

Most of the Hill Country has worsened to ‘Severe Drought’ with widespread ‘Abnormal Dryness’ for the Austin Metro Counties and our eastern counties.

This map shows the change in drought status from last week:

Change in drought status from January 4th-January 11th. US Drought Monitor

No parts of the KXAN viewing area saw improvement in drought status, only a continuation or worsening.

According to the Southern Regional Climate Center, most of Central Texas has received 3-6 inches less rainfall than normal over the past 90 days.

Courtesy: Southern Regional Climate Center

We’re in the middle of a La Nina weather pattern, which typically brings warmer and drier than normal conditions to Central Texas.

Meteorological winter runs from Dec. 1 through the end of February. Already the first month of winter was a record one for Central Texas with the warmest December on record and likely the warmest December for the entire state of Texas.

Various counties in Central Texas and beyond have Burn Bans. This is the burn ban map as of January 13th.

Burn Bans: January 13th

With significant wind and recent dry conditions, strong winds this Saturday may dry us out more, while at the same time bringing an increased wildfire threat.

