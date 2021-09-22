September ranks in top 10 hottest on record so far

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Summer 2020 was hot! We saw a total of 49, 100 degree days. Forty-eight of those occurred during June, July and August alone — with September only experiencing one day of triple-digit weather.

How does this compare to 2021?

Well, after one of the wettest springs on record this year, we in return experienced an incredibly cool start to our summer. In fact, during the months of June, July, and August alone we had only reached 100 degrees or hotter five times combined! That is less than in just the month of September alone which had seven triple-digit days. Making for a total of 12 days at or above 100 degrees so far this year.

2020 – 100° days: 49

2021 – 100° days: 12

Here’s a look back at 2021’s 100 degree days so far:

June 14 – 100°

July 25 – 100°

August 1 – 101°

August 26 – 100°

August 31 – 100°

Sept 1 – 100°

Sept 4 – 100°

Sept 5 – 102°

Sept 6 – 100°

Sept 8 – 101°

Sept 19 – 101°

Sept 20 – 102°

So while the summer as a whole has been significantly cooler than last year, the month of September has been extremely hot so far.

In fact, our hottest days of the year both fell in the month of September: Sept. 5 and 20 reached 102. Data courtesy of Bob Rose at the Lower Colorado River Authority, shows that the average temperature at Camp Mabry is now up to 85.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal.

This now ranks as the sixth warmest September 1-20 on record.