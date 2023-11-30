AUSTIN (KXAN) — Severe thunderstorms hit the Austin area on Sept. 24, 2023. Large hail stones, estimated to be the size of baseballs and softballs, were reported in Williamson County as the storm moved south to Travis County.

The National Weather Service office in New Braunfels has worked to come up with the estimated cost for this hail storm. The NWS said the monetary loss numbers are difficult to calculate because insurance companies are no longer sharing their numbers with the NWS.

The National Centers for Environmental Information said Texas had an estimated $700 million in insured losses during the hailstorm onslaught. This was out of the $1.3 billion mentioned on their website.

The NCEI said it was not able to get a county-by-county breakdown because it does not exist or it was not shared with the local NWS office.

Of the $700 million in the state, the NWS determined $600 million of that loss happened in Travis and Williamson counties.

This $600 million in losses will go down in the books as the costliest hailstorm in Austin-area history, far outdistancing the following hailstorms.

2009: $160 million

1993: $125 million

2005: $100 million

Of the $600 million, the NWS assigned $300 million to Travis County and the same amount to Williamson County. These assigned dollars are based on the hail’s path.