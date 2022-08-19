AUSTIN (KXAN) — The newest outlook for September’s weather from the Climate Prediction Center is a break from a persistent pattern of hotter and drier-than-normal weather here in Central Texas.

Instead “normal” seems to be more along the lines of what we can expect. Here’s the CPC temperature and rainfall outlook:

September temperature outlook (CPC)

September rainfall outlook (CPC)

Near normal temperatures and rainfall are expected for Central Texas next month.

What is normal in Austin in September?

Average high Sept. 1: 95º

Average high Sept. 30: 88º

Average low Sept. 1: 73º

Average low Sept. 30: 66º

Third-hottest month of the year

Average rainfall: 3.45″ (third-wettest month of the year)

Average number of triple digit days: Three

What about the tropics?

September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin. The Atlantic Basin averages 5.5 named storms and 3.3 hurricanes.

Tropical climatology

Atlantic Hurricane Season historical peak is Sept. 10.