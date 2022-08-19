AUSTIN (KXAN) — The newest outlook for September’s weather from the Climate Prediction Center is a break from a persistent pattern of hotter and drier-than-normal weather here in Central Texas.
Instead “normal” seems to be more along the lines of what we can expect. Here’s the CPC temperature and rainfall outlook:
Near normal temperatures and rainfall are expected for Central Texas next month.
What is normal in Austin in September?
- Average high Sept. 1: 95º
- Average high Sept. 30: 88º
- Average low Sept. 1: 73º
- Average low Sept. 30: 66º
- Third-hottest month of the year
- Average rainfall: 3.45″ (third-wettest month of the year)
- Average number of triple digit days: Three
What about the tropics?
September is historically the busiest month of the year for the Atlantic Basin. The Atlantic Basin averages 5.5 named storms and 3.3 hurricanes.
Atlantic Hurricane Season historical peak is Sept. 10.