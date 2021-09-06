September bird forecast

What to watch for in September: Fall Migration in Full Swing

Early Ducks on the Wing

Here in Austin, Blue-winged Teal are one of the first ducks to migrate south in the fall, beginning to arrive in August and appearing in large numbers by September. Then the number tapers off through early November, with few being seen during December and January. They will head north through Austin again in the spring. Blue-winged Teal are unusual ducks in that most of their substantial population winters in Central and South America rather than in the southern U.S. As such, they are long distance-migrants. There is a record of one bird that was banded in Alberta, Canada recovered in Venezuela one month later – a distance of 3800 miles. It is thought that this duck species flies across the Gulf, rather than around it, judging from the many sight records around oil platforms and birds resting on the Gulf. Males usually migrate before females and juveniles.

Both sexes of Blue-winged Teal look similar in the non-breeding season.

COURTESY: James Giroux

Blue-winged Teal are small ducks, and while they do have a striking blue patch on the leading edge of their upper wings, not every duck with blue in that spot is this species – the Northern Shoveler and Cinnamon Teal share similar blue too. Male ducks in the fall can be confusing, since they are in what’s called basic or non-breeding plumage, and the females are equally drab. For now, just enjoy them as dabbling ducks, foraging without diving, and wait for the cooler fall weather when the Blue-winged Teal male will sport a white crescent on its face and a large white hip patch.

Male Blue-winged Teal sport white crescents in the breeding season.

COURTESY: The Online Zoo

What Are Some of the Most Visible Austin Area Migrants in September?

Aerial Chimney Swifts are staging right now, and going to communal roosts in town. Start watching incinerator chimneys around sunset for a swirl of chittering cigar-shaped dark birds diving in to spend the night. Pretty soon these insectivores will be leaving for their winter haunts in the Amazon basin of Peru, Chile, Ecuador, and Brazil.

Chimney Swifts gather at migratory roosts in September .

COURTESY: The Online Zoo

If you walk Lady Bird Lake or the ponds at Mueller stay alert for the croak of the Green Heron. There are many of these at area creeks, ponds and along the Colorado River. Most of them are heading south by the end of September, to winter in Central and very northern South America. These very well camouflaged small stocky herons have richly rufous necks as adults, but streaked necks when they are young birds. If you get lucky you might see one nab a small fish or dragonfly.

Adult Green Heron with fish.

COURTESY: Jane Tillman

A couple of noticeable songbirds on the move in September are Baltimore Orioles, on the lookout for berries, and widespread aptly named Yellow Warblers.

Female Baltimore Oriole forages for berries in fall migration.

COURTESY: Jane Tillman

Yellow Warblers favor willows in migration.

COURTESY: Jane Tillman

Lights Out for Birds, Now Through November 15

It’s hard to believe that it’s already time for birds to be migrating south again for the winter. One way to help nocturnal migrants is to turn non-essential lights off between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., so they can use the moon and stars to navigate safely to their wintering grounds. It’s estimated that nearly two billion birds migrate through Texas in the fall, so saving birds here impacts populations across the continent. Learn more at Lights Out, Austin!

If you like the idea of tuning into the ebb and flow of bird movements locally and across the continental U.S., tune into BirdCast. According to the website, “Bird migration forecast maps show predicted nocturnal migration 3 hours after local sunset and are updated every 6 hours. Colorado State University and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology currently produce these forecasts.” There’s something magical, like a super power, about seeing a natural process like migration playing out on a large scale.

Compiled by Jane Tillman, Travis Audubon Volunteer