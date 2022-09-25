AUSTIN (KXAN) – Despite a very wet end to August, the return to a dry pattern happened quickly and dramatically in September.

With only 0.47″ of rainfall reported at Austin’s Camp Mabry, and with no rainfall expected for the final few days of the month, this would end up as the 12th driest September since records began in 1897.

Driest Septembers (Austin – Camp Mabry)

At Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the situation is even drier. Only 0.14″ of rain has fallen in September which, providing no more rain falls, would make it the fourth driest September since 1942.

Driest Septembers (Austin-Bergstrom International Airport)

Both sites only reported three days with rainfall during the entire month!

September isn’t supposed to be this dry. September is typically our fourth wettest month of the year with almost 3.5″ of rain in an average year in Austin.

More of the same in October…

Looking ahead to October, the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center updated on September 15 reinforces the expectation for another drier than average month ahead…and warmer too.

October rainfall outlook (CPC)

October temperature outlook (CPC)

October is usually our second wettest month of the year after May.