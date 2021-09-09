Sept. 10: The peak of hurricane season is here

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In what is already a very busy Atlantic Hurricane Season, we have now reached the average peak. After Sept. 10, climatologically speaking, the tropics begin a steady lowering of activity.

So, where are we now? Well, we have already had 13 named storms after Tropical Storm Mindy formed and then quickly made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday evening.

That only leaves 8 remaining names on the list. Remember, Atlantic Hurricane Season lasts from June 1 through November 3, so we still have more than 2.5 months left to go.

This was the August update from NOAA for the Atlantic Hurricane Season Forecast:

So, what do we have so far?

  • 13 named storms
  • 5 hurricanes (Elsa, Grace, Henri, Ida and Larry)
  • 3 major hurricanes (Grace, Ida and Larry)

So, what’s up next?

Well, Hurricane Larry continues to churn in the Atlantic. Meanwhile, there are two areas of potential development over the next five days.

Our next named storm is most likely to form just west of Africa with a 70% chance of development there.

Closer to home, we’ll be watching the southwestern Gulf of Mexico where a 40% chance of development exists.

If we get enough named storms to exhaust the current list, for the first time ever a backup list will be used instead of going to the Greek Alphabet. Read more about the reason for that below…

