Weather Blog

Second warmest March global temperature on record

The year-to-date temperature was the third warmest January–March on record

By:
Posted: Apr 18, 2019 / 03:02 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 18, 2019 / 03:13 PM CDT

(NOAA)  The global land and ocean surface temperature departure from average for March 2019 was the second highest for the month of March in the 140-year NOAA global temperature dataset record, which dates back to 1880. The year-to-date temperature was the third warmest January–March on record.

This monthly summary, developed by scientists at NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, is part of the suite of climate services NOAA provides to government, business, academia and the public to support informed decision-making.

March 2019 Temperature

  • The March temperature across global land and ocean surfaces was 1.91°F above the 20th century average of 54.9°F and was the second highest for March in the 1880–2019 record. Only March 2016 was warmer at 2.23°F above average.

    • March 2019 marks the third time in 140 years on record that the March global land and ocean surface temperature departure from average surpassed 1.8°F. March 2016 and 2017 were the other two times.

    • The March 2019 global land and ocean temperature tied with January 2016 as the fifth highest monthly temperature departure from average among all months (1671 months) on record.

    • Record warm March temperatures were present across much of Alaska, northwestern Canada, and across parts of the Barents, East China and Tasman seas, western Europe, central Russia, southern Australia and the southern Atlantic and western Indian oceans. No land or ocean areas had record-cold March temperatures.

  • The March globally averaged land surface temperature was 3.46°F above the 20th century average of 40.8°F. This value was also the second highest March land temperature in the 140-year record, trailing behind the record warm March of 2016 (+4.30°F).

    • The most notable warm land surface temperature departures from average during March 2019 were present across Alaska, northwestern Canada and north-central Asia, where temperatures were at least 7.2°F higher than average. Across the Southern Hemisphere, Australia and southern Africa had temperatures that were at least 2.7°F higher than average. The most notable cool temperature departures from average were limited to the northern contiguous U.S., where temperature departures from average were 5.4°F below average or cooler.

    • Regionally, Oceania had its second highest March temperature since continental records began in 1910, at 3.17°F above average. This value falls behind the record year 2016 by 0.18°F. Europe, Africa, Asia and the Caribbean region each had a temperature that ranked among the nine warmest for March on record.

    • Meanwhile, South America had its least warm March since 2014.

  • The March globally averaged sea surface temperature was 1.31°F above the 20th century monthly average of 60.7°F — also the second highest global ocean temperature for March in the record, behind 2016 (+1.48°F).

Sea Ice and Snow Cover

  • The March average Arctic sea ice extent tied with 2011 as the seventh smallest sea ice extent in the 41-year record at 340,000 square miles (5.7%) below the 1981–2010 average, according to an analysis by the National Snow and Ice Data Center using data from NOAA and NASA. The Arctic sea ice reached its annual maximum extent on March 13 at 5.71 million square miles, tying with 2007 as the seventh smallest maximum extent on record.

  • Antarctic sea ice extent during March was 340,000 square miles (21.6%) below the 1981–2010 average. This was the second smallest March extent on record, behind the record low set in 2017 (33.0% below average).

  • According to data from NOAA and analyzed by the Rutgers Global Snow Lab, the Northern Hemisphere snow cover extent during March was 250,000 square miles below the 1981–2010 average. This was the 17th smallest snow cover extent in the 53-year record. The North American snow cover extent was the ninth largest on record, while the Eurasian snow cover extent was the seventh smallest on record.

Year-to-date (January–March 2019)

  • The year-to-date temperature across global land and ocean surfaces was 1.62°F above the 20th century average of 54.1°F — the third highest for January–March in the 140-year record, behind the years 2016 (warmest) and 2017 (second warmest).

    • The most notable warm temperatures during the three-month period were present across much of Australia, southwestern and central Asia, as well as Alaska and northwestern Canada. The January–March 2019 temperatures across these regions were 4.5°F above average or higher. The most notable cooler-than-average temperatures were present across much of Canada and the contiguous U.S, where temperatures were 5.4°F below average or cooler.

    • Record warm January–March temperatures were observed across Australia, the Tasman and East China Seas, southern Brazil, northern Alaska, northwestern Canada, the Barents Sea, as well as scattered across all southern oceans, Africa and Asia. No land or ocean areas had record-cold temperatures during January–March 2019.

  • The year-to-date globally averaged land surface temperature was 2.65°F above the 20th century average of 38.5°F. This value was the fifth highest for January–March on record.

    • Oceania’s January–March 2019 temperature was 3.02°F above average and the highest such period since continental records began in 1910. The Caribbean region, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia had January–March temperatures that ranked among the 10 warmest such periods on record. Meanwhile, North America had its smallest (least warm) January–March temperature departure from average since 2014.

  • The year-to-date globally averaged sea surface temperature was 1.24°F above the 20th century average of 60.6°F. This tied with 2017 as the second highest for January–March in the 1880–2019 record, falling behind the record year set in 2016 (+1.49°F).

For a more complete summary of climate conditions and events, see our March 2019 Global Climate Report.

Source: NOAA

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Interactive Radar

More Weather Blog Stories

Trending Video

  • Copperbend Lightning

    Copperbend Lightning

  • FULL INTERVIEW: Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

    FULL INTERVIEW: Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

  • County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

    County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

  • County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

    County presenting 3 final designs for Steiner Ranch evacuation route

  • Damage inside house

    Damage inside house

  • Central Texans prepare for hail

    Central Texans prepare for hail

  • Doorbell cam shows moment lightning culls tree in south Austin

    Doorbell cam shows moment lightning culls tree in south Austin

  • Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin neighborhood

    Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin neighborhood

  • Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin

    Tree apparently splintered by lightning in south Austin

  • Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

    Thunderstorms in San Marcos/Hays County

  • Llano prepares for storms while still recovering from October devastation

    Llano prepares for storms while still recovering from October devastation

  • Red light banning bill could be en route to House floor

    Red light banning bill could be en route to House floor

  • Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

    Hill Country pipeline opponents are taking Kinder Morgan to court

  • Austin's severe weather planning to be reviewed

    Austin's severe weather planning to be reviewed

  • Full KXAN interview with Senator Ted Cruz on education bill

    Full KXAN interview with Senator Ted Cruz on education bill

  • Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

    Beto O'Rourke takes presidential campaign to Virginia, New Hampshire

  • Mini-golf to honor the memory of Erik Kyle Hanson

    Mini-golf to honor the memory of Erik Kyle Hanson

  • Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages

    Lawmakers, law enforcement work to address major officer shortages

  • Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

    Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

  • Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

    Senator Cruz pitches education plan on Texas tour

  • Man arrested in connection Kendra Scott burglary

    Man arrested in connection Kendra Scott burglary

  • Llano getting larger barricades after woman's death during flooding

    Llano getting larger barricades after woman's death during flooding

  • COTA races to get approval for second Austin Bold soccer game

    COTA races to get approval for second Austin Bold soccer game

  • From 6th grader to lawmakers, an effort to cure Alzheimer's in Texas

    From 6th grader to lawmakers, an effort to cure Alzheimer's in Texas

  • Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

    Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

  • Round Rock police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

    Round Rock police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

  • Police investigating suspicious death in north Austin

    Police investigating suspicious death in north Austin

  • The new Kingsland Bridge is set to re-open

    The new Kingsland Bridge is set to re-open

  • Which trees are more dangerous during situations of severe wind

    Which trees are more dangerous during situations of severe wind

  • Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion

    Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion

  • Every student in IDEA Public Schools' entire first class is headed to college

    Every student in IDEA Public Schools' entire first class is headed to college

  • Jenna Quinn Law aims to prevent child sexual abuse

    Jenna Quinn Law aims to prevent child sexual abuse

  • The impact a power outage can have during severe weather

    The impact a power outage can have during severe weather

  • First Warning Weather University: How Does Hail Form?

    First Warning Weather University: How Does Hail Form?

  • 4 forecasters track severe thunderstorms on the way to Texas
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    4 forecasters track severe thunderstorms on the way to Texas

  • Download the KXAN Weather App for alerts, latest updates and more

    Download the KXAN Weather App for alerts, latest updates and more

  • UPDATE: 1 lane reopened on US 290 after wreck involving cement mixer

    UPDATE: 1 lane reopened on US 290 after wreck involving cement mixer

  • Schools are cracking down on apps that let parents listen in on students

    Schools are cracking down on apps that let parents listen in on students

  • Pedestrian killed in south Austin wreck, police say

    Pedestrian killed in south Austin wreck, police say

  • Student Falls To Death While Taking Photo On Cliff

    Student Falls To Death While Taking Photo On Cliff

  • Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion

    Six years later: Learning from the deadly West fertilizer plant explosion

  • Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

    Transgender UT student loses scholarship after military policy change

  • Neighbors concerned following sexual assualt in north Austin apartment complex

    Neighbors concerned following sexual assualt in north Austin apartment complex

  • Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

    Mayor Steve Adler will deliver State of the City Address Wednesday

  • Austin could spend $8-16M to fix Shoal Creek landslide

    Austin could spend $8-16M to fix Shoal Creek landslide

  • Voting rights groups protest Texas Senate passage of SB 9
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Voting rights groups protest Texas Senate passage of SB 9

  • Austin property values not increasing as much as they have been

    Austin property values not increasing as much as they have been

  • Cycle Nation spins into Austin for inaugural event

    Cycle Nation spins into Austin for inaugural event

  • Texas Storm Stream: Texas forecasters track severe storms set to arrive Wednesday

    Texas Storm Stream: Texas forecasters track severe storms set to arrive Wednesday

  • San Marcos receives grant to enhance emergency systems

    San Marcos receives grant to enhance emergency systems

  • Difficulties fighting Notre Dame fire draw comparison to Governor's mansion arson

    Difficulties fighting Notre Dame fire draw comparison to Governor's mansion arson

  • 'The Travis' designed as tallest building in Rainey Street area

    'The Travis' designed as tallest building in Rainey Street area

  • Round Rock sixth graders receive e-cigarette/vaping message

    Round Rock sixth graders receive e-cigarette/vaping message

  • Approved House bills could secure cancer research agency

    Approved House bills could secure cancer research agency

  • Woman assaulted in her north Austin apartment, police say

    Woman assaulted in her north Austin apartment, police say

  • Local business trains employees on 'hands-only CPR'

    Local business trains employees on 'hands-only CPR'

  • Studio 51-Tuesday: American Heart Association's "Cycle Nation"

    Studio 51-Tuesday: American Heart Association's "Cycle Nation"

  • Bill could kill Austin MLS stadium deal

    Bill could kill Austin MLS stadium deal

  • Cell phone video of West explosion

    Cell phone video of West explosion

  • Three states facing voter suppression investigation

    Three states facing voter suppression investigation

More Stories

Trending Gallery

Farmer in the Del Valle Night
Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Farmer in the Del Valle Night

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss