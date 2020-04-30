Second-earliest 100º day on record possible next week

An early May heat wave is in the forecast for the first five days of May.

Austin may record its second-earliest 100º high temperature on record Tuesday.

A mid-level ridge of high pressure combined with southeasterly flow off the Gulf of Mexico will cause temperatures to soar well above the typical lower 80s we would see in early May. This weekend, highs reach the middle 90s with heat index values of 100º+. We may record a record daily high temperature of 96º in Austin on Sunday.

Camp Mabry’s first 100º day in a calendar year typically comes on July 7, based on the long-term average. The earliest 100º day ever recorded was May 4, 1984, and the latest 100º day happened on October 2, 1938.

Our forecast calls for the potential of Austin’s first 100º high temperature of the year on Tuesday, May 5. If it verifies, this would be the second-earliest triple-digit heat day on record.

Stay tuned for updates from the First Warning Weather team as we gather new forecast information on the heat wave.