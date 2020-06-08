Season’s first Heat Advisory in effect Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued the first Heat Advisory of the season for Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette and Lee counties in the KXAN viewing area. Heat index (feels like) temperatures will reach 107-112 degrees in the shade Tuesday afternoon.

Here is the Advisory from the National Weather Service:

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Texas.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Monday

100° / 78°
Clear
Clear 0% 100° 78°

Tuesday

102° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 102° 65°

Wednesday

94° / 66°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 94° 66°

Thursday

96° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 96° 67°

Friday

96° / 70°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 96° 70°

Saturday

97° / 72°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 97° 72°

Sunday

98° / 73°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 98° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

96°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
96°

93°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

90°

9 PM
Clear
0%
90°

89°

10 PM
Clear
0%
89°

87°

11 PM
Clear
0%
87°

85°

12 AM
Clear
0%
85°

83°

1 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

2 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

3 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

4 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

5 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

6 AM
Clear
0%
78°

78°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

84°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
84°

87°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

91°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
91°

94°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
94°

97°

1 PM
Sunny
10%
97°

99°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
99°

101°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
101°

102°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
102°

98°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
98°

95°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
95°

