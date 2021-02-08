Seal species showing signs of impact from warmer Alaska climate

Research shows that the Arctic region is warming at a much higher rate than other areas, impacting both the landscape and the creatures that call the tundra home.

Warming global temperatures have resulted in rapid fluctuations in sea ice extent (coverage) and thickness, which has a further impact on the Arctic ecosystem. The effects on fish and other species at the bottom of the food web have been well-documented, with cataloged changes in population, mortality, offspring, etc. There wasn’t, however, any extensive data on how sea ice loss would impact larger marine mammals (like that of the ice-dependent seals)… until now.

New research

Since 2007, a special team of NOAA researchers have been studying the body condition (weight in comparison to length) of two seal species – ribbon and spotted – in the Bering Sea and one species – harbor – in the Aleutian Islands. The goal of the research was to monitor trends in body conditions that might reflect changes in the food web during times of rapid environmental fluctuations (ex. North Pacific heat wave of 2014-2016).

NOAA scientists approach a ribbon seal. COURTESY: NOAA Fisheries

NOAA scientists weigh a seal. COURTESY: NOAA Fisheries

Research findings

Researchers found that the body conditions of all three seal species declined over the study period (2007 to 2018).

IN-DEPTH: The declination was observed in all three species of pups. Two of the species (harbor and ribbon) saw a decrease in both genders and all age classes, whereas the spotted seal species stayed steady in adult populations.

Scientists say the reason for the decrease is associated with the fluctuations in sea ice extent. Typically, the edge of the sea ice is where female seals have their offspring as this is where food is most abundant. But in periods of unseasonable warmth and record low sea ice coverage, the edge of the ice does not match up with the areas of favorable food supply.

“Our findings point strongly to climate-related impacts. We saw declines in seal condition that coincided with recent pronounced warming. Warming conditions in the Arctic seem to be affecting the condition of individual seals in a way that could impact their populations.” — Peter Boveng, NOAA biologist

The study also found that some species were more sensitive to others in response to warmer temperatures. Ribbon seals are more adapted to deep diving for food, but receding ice into shallower waters make it tougher for both mothers and pups to find food in the foreign area. Spotted seals are used to diving in shallower waters… likely to be the reason the adult population stayed steady throughout the study.

IN-DEPTH: The harbor seal had seen a dramatic drop in population between 1980-1990, losing ~86% of the species from an unknown cause. But scientists say that the recent decline in body conditions are “an acute response to the very strong North Pacific marine heat wave, rather than a continued response” to whatever had caused the long-term decline previously.

What’s next?

Scientists fear that these warming periods are likely to become more frequent with climate change, and therefore, continue to reduce the body conditions of seal species to a point of endangerment. The research is expected to be used in future studies to further evaluate loss of sea ice on seals’ body conditions.

For more information, visit NOAA.gov