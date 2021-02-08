Seal species showing signs of impact from warmer Alaska climate

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ribbon seal pup. COURTESY: NOAA Fisheries

Research shows that the Arctic region is warming at a much higher rate than other areas, impacting both the landscape and the creatures that call the tundra home.

Warming global temperatures have resulted in rapid fluctuations in sea ice extent (coverage) and thickness, which has a further impact on the Arctic ecosystem. The effects on fish and other species at the bottom of the food web have been well-documented, with cataloged changes in population, mortality, offspring, etc. There wasn’t, however, any extensive data on how sea ice loss would impact larger marine mammals (like that of the ice-dependent seals)… until now.

New research

Since 2007, a special team of NOAA researchers have been studying the body condition (weight in comparison to length) of two seal species – ribbon and spotted – in the Bering Sea and one species – harbor – in the Aleutian Islands. The goal of the research was to monitor trends in body conditions that might reflect changes in the food web during times of rapid environmental fluctuations (ex. North Pacific heat wave of 2014-2016).

NOAA scientists approach a ribbon seal. COURTESY: NOAA Fisheries
NOAA scientists weigh a seal. COURTESY: NOAA Fisheries

Research findings

Researchers found that the body conditions of all three seal species declined over the study period (2007 to 2018).

IN-DEPTH: The declination was observed in all three species of pups. Two of the species (harbor and ribbon) saw a decrease in both genders and all age classes, whereas the spotted seal species stayed steady in adult populations.

Scientists say the reason for the decrease is associated with the fluctuations in sea ice extent. Typically, the edge of the sea ice is where female seals have their offspring as this is where food is most abundant. But in periods of unseasonable warmth and record low sea ice coverage, the edge of the ice does not match up with the areas of favorable food supply.

“Our findings point strongly to climate-related impacts. We saw declines in seal condition that coincided with recent pronounced warming. Warming conditions in the Arctic seem to be affecting the condition of individual seals in a way that could impact their populations.”

— Peter Boveng, NOAA biologist

The study also found that some species were more sensitive to others in response to warmer temperatures. Ribbon seals are more adapted to deep diving for food, but receding ice into shallower waters make it tougher for both mothers and pups to find food in the foreign area. Spotted seals are used to diving in shallower waters… likely to be the reason the adult population stayed steady throughout the study.

IN-DEPTH: The harbor seal had seen a dramatic drop in population between 1980-1990, losing ~86% of the species from an unknown cause. But scientists say that the recent decline in body conditions are “an acute response to the very strong North Pacific marine heat wave, rather than a continued response” to whatever had caused the long-term decline previously.

What’s next?

Scientists fear that these warming periods are likely to become more frequent with climate change, and therefore, continue to reduce the body conditions of seal species to a point of endangerment. The research is expected to be used in future studies to further evaluate loss of sea ice on seals’ body conditions.

For more information, visit NOAA.gov

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 -Day and Hourly for Category

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 58°
Partly Sunny
Partly Sunny 0% 77° 58°

Tuesday

79° / 57°
Partly Sunny
Partly Sunny 10% 79° 57°

Wednesday

74° / 44°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 74° 44°

Thursday

54° / 32°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 54° 32°

Friday

51° / 33°
Sun/Cloud Mix
Sun/Cloud Mix 0% 51° 33°

Saturday

50° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 50° 27°

Sunday

45° / 35°
Sun/Cloud Mix
Sun/Cloud Mix 0% 45° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

67°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

64°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

57°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
57°

59°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

62°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
67°

69°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

More Weather Tools

Low Water Crossing & Road Closures

Rainfall Amounts Map

Austin & Central Texas Local Radar

Allergy Report

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss