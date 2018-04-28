Saturday declared Ozone Action Day

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Austin area for Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Austin area on Saturday. Pollution levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.

For more information on ozone:

Ozone: the Facts

EPA Air Now

Take Care of Texas

Capital Area Council of Governments Air Quality

CLEAN AIR Force of Central Texas

AIR QUALITY TIPS

IN THE CAR

Limit driving and delay errands. For short trips consider riding a bicycle or walking. Other options include carpooling, vanpooling, working at home, teleconferencing.

Ride the bus – Plan your trip here http://www.capmetro.org/riding/tripplanner.asp

Don’t let engines idle unnecessarily. When you can, avoid drive-through services.

Minimize “cold starts” by combining trips. Emission levels are highest when vehicles are first started.

Postpone refueling your car until after 5:00 p.m. on hot, sunny days. This reduces the time that escaping fumes have to “cook” during the heat of the day and form ozone.

Don’t overfill or “top off” the gas tank. The refuling process releases ozone-producing fumes. Check to see that the gas cap fits tightly.

Be sure that gasoline engines (including boats and mowers) are properly tuned and maintained. Ask that the catalytic converter on your vehicle be inspected for proper function.

Avoid traffic congestion. Whenever possible, drive during off-peak hours.

Avoid driving for your lunch break. Take a lunch to work or walk to lunch

IN THE HOME

Apply paint with rollers and brushes instead of sprays to cut down on fumes.

Use latex paints rather than oil-based paints to cut back on ozone-forming fumes.

Compost yard waste instead of burning it to reduce air pollution.

Use an electric or push mower instead of a gasoline-powered mower. Use rakes, hand edgers, or brooms or other non-gasoline-powered equipment for other yard chores.

Avoid use of charcoal lighter fluids when cooking out. The fumes contribute to air pollution.

Conserve energy. Burning fossil fuels in the production of electricity is a source of pollution contributing to ozone formation. Insulate and weatherstrip your home. Run dishwashers and washing machines only with a full load. Conserving water also conserves energy—it takes electricity to treat and deliver drinking water.

Source: Clean Air Force of Central Texas