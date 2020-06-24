Thickest Saharan dust ever recorded in Caribbean arrives in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The much-discussed cloud of dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa will arrive in Central Texas starting Wednesday in light amounts. Thicker dust and haze are forecast to blow into the area Thursday through Saturday, limiting visibility and potentially capping rain chances as well.

Large clouds of dust from the Sahara frequently blow across the Atlantic during the summer months driven by the prevailing easterly winds, suppressing hurricane formation on their journey toward the United States. While it is not uncommon for these to appear from time to time in central Texas, this dust cloud is particularly thick.

Michael Lowry, former scientist with University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR), posted on Twitter this morning that “The ongoing Saharan #dust outbreak across the tropical Atlantic is by far the most extreme of the MODIS satellite record — our most detailed, continuous record of global dust back to 2002.”

This dust, or “Saharan Air Layer (SAL)”, brings very low relative humidity in the lower and mid-levels of the atmosphere. This could limit rain chances locally Thursday and Friday as the dry, dusty air battles moisture and instability already in place over the state.

Haze and dust appear to be most dense in our area Thursday through Saturday. Dust should lighten and exit the area later this weekend. Additional particulate matter in the atmosphere during these dust events enhance the sky colors at sunrise and sunset, but also may irritate your eyes and throat if you have allergies or asthma. There are no major air quality impacts expected in central Texas.

Air quality forecast (Green = Good / Yellow = Moderate / Orange = Unhealthy for sensitive groups)

Read the following air quality forecast from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ):

Light to moderate winds, warm to hot temperatures, sufficient afternoon sunshine, and/or elevated incoming background levels could be enough for ozone to reach the upper end of the “Moderate” range or possibly higher in parts of the El Paso area; the middle to upper end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area; the lower to middle end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Midland-Odessa and San Antonio areas; and the upper end of the “Good” range (perhaps with an isolated low “Moderate” or two) in parts of the Amarillo area, with highest concentrations in the afternoon and early evening.

Patchy smoke from wildfires scattered across the Southwest U.S. will persist over portions of West Texas. Additionally, increasing but still relatively light amounts of African dust associated with the approaching large and intense dust cloud may continue in South and Southeast Texas while expanding into portions of Southwest and Central Texas. Overall, depending on the intensity and coverage of the continuing wildfire smoke and building African dust along with continuing precipitation, the daily PM2.5 AQI is forecast to reach the middle to upper end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the El Paso area; the lower to middle end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Big Bend, Brownsville-McAllen, Corpus Christi, and Laredo areas; possibly the lower end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Austin, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Houston, San Antonio, Victoria, and Waco-Killeen areas; and the upper end of the “Good” range (perhaps with an isolated low “Moderate” or two) in parts of the Midland-Odessa area. The associated PM10 AQI due to the African dust could also reach the upper end of the “Good” range (perhaps with an isolated low “Moderate” or two) in parts of the Brownsville-McAllen, Corpus Christi, and Laredo areas as well.

Otherwise and elsewhere across Northeast Texas and the Panhandle, moderate winds and/or lower incoming background levels should help keep air quality in the “Good” range in most spots.

Light to moderate winds, hot temperatures, abundant afternoon sunshine, and/or elevated incoming background levels could be enough for ozone to reach the upper end of the “Moderate” range or possibly higher in parts of the El Paso area; the middle to upper end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Midland-Odessa area; and possibly the lower end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with highest concentrations in the afternoon and early evening.

Patchy smoke from wildfires scattered across the Southwest U.S. will persist over portions of West Texas. Additionally, moderate to heavy amounts of African dust associated with an arriving large and intense dust cloud will spread rapidly through the state from southeast to northwest, reaching all regions but Far West Texas and the Upper Panhandle. Overall, depending on the intensity and coverage of the continuing wildfire smoke and African dust along with precipitation, the daily PM2.5 AQI is forecast to reach the upper end of the “Moderate” range or possibly higher in parts of the Brownsville-McAllen and Corpus Christi areas; the middle to upper end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Austin, Houston, Laredo, Midland-Odessa, San Antonio, and Victoria areas; the lower to middle end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Beaumont-Port Arthur, Big Bend, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Waco-Killeen areas; possibly the lower end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Tyler-Longview area; and the upper end of the “Good” range (perhaps with an isolated low “Moderate” or two) in parts of the Lubbock area. The associated PM10 AQI due to the African dust could also reach the lower to middle end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Brownsville-McAllen and Corpus Christi areas; possibly the lower end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Austin, Houston, Laredo, Midland-Odessa, San Antonio, and Victoria areas; and the upper end of the “Good” range (perhaps with an isolated low “Moderate” or two) in parts of the Beaumont-Port Arthur, Big Bend, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Waco-Killeen areas as well.

Otherwise and elsewhere across the Texas Panhandle, strong winds and/or lower incoming background levels should help keep air quality in the “Good” range in most spots.

Very hot temperatures, abundant afternoon sunshine, and/or elevated incoming background levels could be enough for ozone to reach the lower to middle end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Midland-Odessa area and the upper end of the “Good” range (perhaps with an isolated low “Moderate” or two) in parts of the El Paso area, with highest concentrations in the afternoon and early evening.

Patchy smoke from scattered wildfires across the Southwest U.S. will persist over portions of West Texas while expanding into the Texas Panhandle. Additionally, moderate to heavy amounts of African dust will persist at varying intensities over much of the state, now including portions of Far West Texas and the Upper Panhandle. Overall, depending on the intensity and coverage of the continuing wildfire smoke and African dust along with lingering precipitation, the daily PM2.5 AQI is forecast to reach possibly the lower end of the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range in parts of the Brownsville-McAllen and Laredo areas; the upper end of the “Moderate” range or possibly higher in parts of the Corpus Christi, Lubbock, and Tyler-Longview areas; and the middle to upper end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Amarillo, Austin, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Big Bend, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, Houston, Midland-Odessa, San Antonio, Victoria, and Waco-Killeen areas. The associated PM10 AQI due to the African dust could also reach the middle to upper end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Brownsville-McAllen and Laredo areas; the lower to middle end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Corpus Christi, Lubbock, and Tyler-Longview areas; possibly the lower end of the “Moderate” range in parts of the Amarillo, Austin, Beaumont-Port Arthur, Big Bend, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Midland-Odessa, San Antonio, Victoria, and Waco-Killeen areas; and the upper end of the “Good” range (perhaps with an isolated low “Moderate” or two) in parts of the El Paso area as well.