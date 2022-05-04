AUSTIN (KXAN) — Strong to severe storms are possible in Central Texas starting tonight and continuing into the day Thursday.

Weather set-up

Scattered storms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening along the West Texas dryline and high country of northern Mexico. These storms will push east and potentially impact parts of our Hill Country late tonight. More widespread storms are expected Thursday with a potent low-pressure system to our north moving into the Central Plains, dragging a cold front into Texas through the day.

Risk level

A marginal risk (1 out of 5) for isolated strong to severe storms exists for the western Hill Country tonight.

Wednesday night storm risk

A marginal risk (1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms is in place for most of Central Texas on Thursday, with a slight risk (2 out of 5) for scattered severe storms in Williamson, Lee and Milam counties.

Thursday severe storm risk

Timing

TONIGHT (WEDNESDAY):

-9 p.m. to 12 a.m.: a few isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the Hill Country, likely to collapse before reaching the Interstate 35 corridor.

Future radar 10 p.m. (high-resolution model) – isolated storms (10%-20%)

THURSDAY:



-5 a.m.-10 a.m.: isolated storms and showers possible

-12 p.m.-5 p.m.: scattered to widespread storms and showers, some strong to severe

-5 p.m.-9 p.m.: fewer storms as cold front clears to our south

Future radar 6 a.m. (high-resolution model) – isolated storms (20%-30%)

Future radar 12 p.m. (high-resolution model) – scattered to widespread storms (30%-50%)

Future radar 6:30 p.m. (high-resolution model) – isolated storms (10%-20%)

Threats

Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary concerns with any severe storm tonight and Thursday.

Thursday severe risks: primary concerns are large hail & damaging winds

Rainfall

Flooding rain is not expected with this event with rainfall potentials generally less than an inch. However, a few strong storms may result in locally higher amounts.

Potential rainfall totals through Thursday 10 p.m.

Stay with the KXAN First Warning Weather team as we continue to monitor the forecast.