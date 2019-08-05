Report: July was hottest month ever recorded by humans

Global average temperatures for the month were close to 1.2°C above the pre-industrial level as defined by the IPCC

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), implemented by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts on behalf of the European Union, today announces record temperatures for July on a global level.

July is typically the warmest month of the year in the global average. July 2016 was previously the warmest of any month on record in absolute terms. It has now been replaced by July 2019, albeit by a margin that is small compared with the typical differences between datasets for previous Julys.

Compared to the latest standard thirty-year climatological reference period, 1981-2010, July was about 0.56 °C degrees above average. This is close to 1.2°C above the pre-industrial level as defined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and about 0.04 °C warmer than July 2016, the previous warmest July in this data record.

The C3S data show that the margin between the temperatures for July 2019 and temperatures for July 2016 is very small. Typically, there is a difference between the values provided by the global temperature datasets of various institutions, and the C3S difference between July 2019 and 2016 temperatures is smaller than this margin.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service also revealed that besides seeing an extraordinarily warm July, the year 2019 has been a very warm one so far. C3S data show that all months of 2019 are ranking among the four warmest for the month in question and that June 2019 was the warmest June on record.

Jean-Noël Thépaut, Head of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), comments: “While July is usually the warmest month of the year for the globe, according to our data it also was the warmest month recorded globally by a very small margin. With continued greenhouse gas emissions and the resulting impact on global temperatures, records will continue to be broken in the future.”

Monthly Temperature Summaries from the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S)

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) routinely publishes monthly climate bulletins reporting on the changes observed in global surface air temperature and other climate variables. All the reported findings are based on computer-generated analyses using billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world.

Surface air temperature anomaly for July 2019 relative to the July average for the period 1981-2010. Data source: ERA5. Credit: Copernicus Climate Change Service/ECMWF.

Europe:

July temperatures were just above the 1981-2010 average, with large differences across the continent

Western Europe was above average, largely due to the short, but very intense heatwave in the last week of the month

The eastern parts of the continent were generally below average, particularly so in the north-east

Globe:

Temperatures were the most above the 1981-2010 average over Alaska, Baffin Island and Greenland, parts of Siberia, the central Asian Republics and Iran, as well as large parts of Antarctica.

Africa and Australia were above average over almost all of each continent.

Areas with temperatures below the 1981-2010 average include mid-western Canada and parts of Asia, and over the Weddell Sea and inland from there over Antarctica.

More information and high-resolution graphics can be downloaded here: https://climate.copernicus.eu/climate-bulletins

About the graph

Values for 1880-2018 are based on five datasets covering the whole period: NASA’s GISTEMP version 4, HadCRUT4 from the Met Office Hadley Centre and the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia, NOAAGlobalTemp version 5, an infilled version of HadCRUT4 from the University of York, and a dataset from the Berkeley Earth Surface Temperature Project. These are supplemented by the JRA-55 dataset for 1958-2018 from the Japan Meteorological Agency and the ERA5 dataset for 1979-2019 produced by the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts as part of its contribution to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The graphs show global average temperatures for July, expressed relative to the 1850-1900 baseline chosen by the IPCC to approximate pre-industrial temperatures in its Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5°C. This entails a fixed adjustment to the averages of the 1981-2010 baseline of each dataset using the estimated annual average difference between the two baseline periods given in the IPCC report.

The values plotted from 1880 to 1978 are the median temperatures from the five datasets that cover the whole of this period. Maximum, median and minimum values shown for 1979-2018 are based on all seven datasets. These provide an indication of the uncertainty of global average temperature estimates made from individual datasets for the modern observing system.

The value for July 2019 is based only on the ERA5 dataset. Average July temperatures for 2016 and 2019 calculated from the JRA-55 dataset produced by the Japan Meteorological Agency are even more similar to each other than the ERA5 values are, and lie in between the ERA5 values for July 2016 and July 2019. The datasets from other institutions are likely to become available during the second half of August.

Source: ECMWF as part of The Copernicus Programme