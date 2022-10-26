AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service office compiled its full report on Monday night’s tornado and thunderstorm wind damage near Jarrell in Williamson County.

The tornado was rated as EF-1 intensity with peak winds of 100 miles per hour. It was on the ground for 4.01 miles and had a maximum width of 150 yards. There were no fatalities, but there was one injury reported.

According to NWS, the tornado first touched down four miles west-southwest of Jarrell at 8:46 p.m. Monday, then lifted two miles south-southwest of Jarrell at 8:53 p.m. It was on the ground for just seven minutes.

The damage path began west of Interstate 35, just west of CR 234 and north of CR 239. In this area, surveyors observed EF-0 damage to trees and a barn. The tornado also collapsed a two-story home that was under construction near CR 310 and CR 237. As the tornado turned eastward at this point, it began to intensify and widen. High-end EF-0 damage was observed to trees and some homes just west of I-35.

NWS said the tornado then crossed I-35 south of CR 314 and north of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, strengthening further. A semi-trailer was flipped on I-35 and the driver sustained minor injuries — the only injuries from this storm. Nine wooden power poles were brought down on the northbound side of I-35, including one snapped in half.

EF-1 damage was observed just east of I-35 and west of Little Road, where more power poles were damaged and snapped. A home there sustained roof damage and many large-diameter tree branches were snapped. A portion of a barn roof was completely removed and a small cargo trailer was lofted 100 yards downwind. This is where maximum sustained winds of 100 mph were estimated.

The tornado then quickly dissipated east of Little Road. Minor wind damage was observed east of that area, though this damage was consistent with straight-line thunderstorm winds as opposed to being tornadic.

Map showing the separate areas of tornadic damage versus thunderstorm wind damage (National Weather Service)

Thunderstorm Wind Damage

It is important to note, a separate area of wind damage was observed farther north of the tornado. These were straight-line thunderstorm winds as opposed to tornadic winds.

Near CR 313, numerous homes and businesses sustained minor roof damage east of I-35 and on either side of CR 313. Many fences were blown down in this area, and a fire station had its doors blown out.

Another business on the west side of I-35 in this area had its garage doors blown out, and another had a trailer rolled onto the I-35 frontage road. All of this damage was in a west-to-east orientation, consistent with the powerful westerly wind gusts from the non-tornadic portion of the thunderstorm. Winds in this area were estimated to be 60-80 mph.